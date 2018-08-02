Keri Hilson shares What She’s Been Up to In Kenya

Keri Hilson is currently in Nairobi, Kenya for the Terminal Music Weekend. Ahead of her Friday night gig, the songstress has taken some positive strides in reaching out to young girls and learning some of Kenya’s beautiful culture.

Keri took to her Instagram page to reveal how her first day in Kenya’s capital has been. She shared:

Day 1 in Kenya was AWESOME!!! I inspired 1,000 girls, made bracelets with @kiberacreativearts that provides a living & opportunity for the underdeveloped community, learned the Kenyan Odi dance (& some Swahili), & received welcome gifts from young locals.

In an interview with SDE‘s William Osoro, Keri shared her excitement with meeting the girls and loving the country:

This is my first day. We landed late at night so I woke up to what looks like I don’t know jungle like very beautiful wooded area I guess. We drove all the way here to Kenya High School from our hotel so all I know is that it’s really beautiful and that the stuff that is being sold on the side of the road is really beautiful and the kids, their energy and their spirit. It really almost brought me to tears.

Keri Hilson also hinted on plans of hitting the studio with one or more Kenyan singers. However, she revealed that she is yet to meet with any artiste.

Check out more photos shared by Hilson:

Photo Credit: @kerihilson