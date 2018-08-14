Kidnap Suspect who fell Asleep during Operation after Allegedly Taking Tramadol is Dead

The Ondo state police command has disclosed that the kidnap suspect who fell asleep, after allegedly taking Tramadol, at a pharmacy in Owo, Ondo state, has passed on, Sun Newspapers is reporting.

The yet to be identified suspect and two others had gone to kidnap the pharmacist who was said to have escaped through a door at the back of his pharmacy.

The Ondo state Police Public Relations Officer Femi Joseph said that he suspect died at Owo General Hospital.

The suspect had been unconscious since August 5th when he was arrested and Joseph, in a statement to Premium Times on August 11, said that the suspect “has been at the hospital where the doctor is administering drips on him. What he does is to wake up, back like a dog and sleep back again.”

“Other than that, he has not been able to do anything. He has not given us any statement,” Joseph added

“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him; we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation. Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday). This could be connected with the high intake of tramadol which he took. We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep,” Joseph said.

One locally made gun and 400mg of Tramadol were recovered from the deceased suspect.