Global Liveability Index ranks Lagos 3rd Worst City in the World to Live In

The center of excellence has been ranked the 3rd worst city to live in according to a newly released ranking of the Global Liveability Index.

Lagos state took the 138th spot on the 140 list ranking based on 5 parameters: political and social stability, education, culture, environment, infrastructure and access to healthcare.

The 2018 Global Liveability Index is jointly released by The Economist Intelligence Unit ( EIU) and World Bank.

Top on the ranking’s list is Vienna which comes in at first place, Melbourne at second and Japan’s Osaka in third place while Syria and Bangladesh take 139th and 140th place.

See list: