Marriage “requires maintenance and care” – Stella Damasus

Marriage is like having a potted plant in your home. If you don't water it and let it receive sunlight it will ….. It requires maintenance and care. Date your spouse again, befriend your spouse again and MAKE TIME for special moments. I don't know who this message is for but hang in there. #family #stelladamasus #nyc

