Marriage “requires maintenance and care” – Stella Damasus

Actor Stella Damasus, in an Instagram post, shared tips t grow your marriage.
She shared a photo of her and her husband Daniel Ademinokan, and wrote:
Marriage is like having a potted plant in your home. If you don’t water it and let it receive sunlight it will ….. It requires maintenance and care. Date your spouse again, befriend your spouse again and MAKE TIME for special moments. I don’t know who this message is for but hang in there. #family #stelladamasus #nyc
See below:
Marriage is like having a potted plant in your home. If you don't water it and let it receive sunlight it will ….. It requires maintenance and care. Date your spouse again, befriend your spouse again and MAKE TIME for special moments. I don't know who this message is for but hang in there. #family #stelladamasus #nyc
Tired of all the unsolicited advice. She’s the one constantly putting herself out there, but when she gets backlash she’ll start spewing nonsense in the name of clapback.
Choo chooo! CaliB’s hate train coming in!! Choo choo 🚂 🚊
She has served what I know how to eat 😋😋 brb!!
🎼 trolololololo
For someone who has kids older than her marriage she preaches damn too
Much