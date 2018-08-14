BellaNaija

Marriage “requires maintenance and care” – Stella Damasus

14.08.2018 at By 4 Comments

Actor Stella Damasus, in an Instagram post, shared tips t grow your marriage.

She shared a photo of her and her husband Daniel Ademinokan, and wrote:

Marriage is like having a potted plant in your home. If you don’t water it and let it receive sunlight it will ….. It requires maintenance and care. Date your spouse again, befriend your spouse again and MAKE TIME for special moments. I don’t know who this message is for but hang in there. #family #stelladamasus #nyc

See below:

4 Comments on Marriage “requires maintenance and care” – Stella Damasus
  • Ada August 14, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Tired of all the unsolicited advice. She’s the one constantly putting herself out there, but when she gets backlash she’ll start spewing nonsense in the name of clapback.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Californiabawlar August 14, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Choo chooo! CaliB’s hate train coming in!! Choo choo 🚂 🚊
    She has served what I know how to eat 😋😋 brb!!

    🎼 trolololololo

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • lilo August 14, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    For someone who has kids older than her marriage she preaches damn too

    Love this! 0 Reply
