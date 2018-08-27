BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nigerians Differ on Trump’s “Lifeless” comment about Buhari

27.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Nigerians react to Trump's "Lifeless" comment on Buhari | BellaNaija

Financial Times reported on Monday that after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the US President Donald Trump described him as lifeless.

Trump had reportedly said he “never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again,” three people familiar with the issue shared.

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the comment.

Some people have praised Trump, describing the comment as true, while others have chastised him, describing the comment as inappropriate and unbecoming.

See some of the comments:

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

No Middle Man! Order a Car directly from the USA.

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija