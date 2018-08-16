BellaNaija

“Nobody does you better than you” – Kiki Osinbajo is Preaching Self-Love & refusing to accept Negativity

16.08.2018

Kiki Osinbajo is out here delivering some Thursday motivation!

While recounting a time she let negative comments on her picture affect her, the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took to Instagram to share some motivating lines on self-love and refusing to give credence to negative vibes.

She shared:

“My favorite picture ever! I remember posting it and I got a lot of negative people asking why I wore henna and had a turban and all sorts of negative things @bighstudios was so upset and called me and I remember telling him not to worry I liked the picture and that’s all that counts.(even if low key I was a bit upset) I told myself then I cannot allow people I don’t know have such a hold on me ! People will be negative , people will try to change you, people will judge you , people would hate you for no reason , but my darling you are YOU AND NOBODY DOES YOU BETTER THAN YOU! Take me or leave me, but as I am because I’m definitely not going to be different to fit anyone’s idea of who I should be! Officially doing me.”

1 Comments on “Nobody does you better than you” – Kiki Osinbajo is Preaching Self-Love & refusing to accept Negativity
  • VIKY August 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    as u re doing u… tell ur papa to do wat is right…… wen u get food to chop how u nor go get power to dey shout I AM ME…. #RUBBISH

    Love this! 7 Reply
