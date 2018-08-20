BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

PDP, Atiku, Ben Murray-Bruce react to Demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

20.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

On Sunday, singer Yinka Ayefele‘s Music House in Ibadan, which houses his studio and radio station Fresh FM was demolished by the Oyo State government for “contravening the state’s planning laws”.

Ayefele had on Thursday, filed a suit saying the building was constructed following due process and approval from the state government.

The suit also sought an an order restraining the government from carrying out the action pending the determination of the suit.

The hearing for the ex parte motion was however adjourned to today (Monday).

Unfortunately, the building was demolished on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, opposition party People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiya, its National Publicity Secretary, said:

We condemn in strong terms the unlawful demolition of a building belonging to a musical maestro, Yinka Aiyefele, in Ibadan, by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Oyo state government.

The demolition of the building, said to worth more than N800 million and which houses Aiyefele’s Flash FM and his recording studio, in spite of a valid court order, is horrifying, wicked and speaks volume of the insensitivity of the perpetrators.

It’s important for all Nigerians to note that, Aiyefele’s building was demolished for allegedly singing songs considered to be against the interest of the (APC), even when our Constitution allows all citizens right to free speech, freedom of opinion and association within the ambits of the law.

The PDP alerts Nigerians of a dangerous trend whereby the current clampdown on the media is now being extended to other public opinion moulders, including musicians and perhaps actors.

The party therefore calls on all public spirited groups and individuals and groups to condemn this emerging assault on free citizens for no just cause.

Nigerians must, at all time, be free to hold and canvass opinion, politically associate and aspire, as long as their actions are within the ambits of our laws.

Presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet also said:

The reports of the demolition of a radio station in Oyo fills me with a deep sadness. Press freedom is sacrosanct. It’s equally saddening that at a time when jobs are badly needed, a radio station which was providing jobs is needlessly demolished. #sad

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, representing Bayelsa East at the Upper Chamber also said:

If Yinka Ayefele had built that radio station in England or America, he would have received an award. He built it in Nigeria to provide jobs and he received bulldozers instead. Yet we say we want investors.

See more reactions below:

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija