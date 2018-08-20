New Zealand’s Women Minister bikes to Hospital to Give Birth

New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter’s bicycle ride to the hospital to give birth is making headlines around the world.

Genter, who is also Associate Transport Minister posted a photo of her and her bike on Instagram, saying they had to take the bike because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew.

Genter is 42 weeks pregnant with their first child and she says she was going to the hospital for an induction.

“Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby. This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew… but it also put me in the best possible mood),” she wrote.

Her part – Green Party – spokeswoman told AFP that Genter has not yet given birth as at late Monday afternoon New Zealand time.

Photo Credit: @julieannegenter