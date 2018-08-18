BellaNaija

President Buhari returns to Nigeria after Vacation in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending about 15 days in London, UK.

The presidential aircraft touched down Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday.

  • nene+ August 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Governance has stopped too. You failed to add that??
    Cabal are happy now, let’s see if he will restore the sacked DSS boss, confirm Mathew the acting DG of DSS or pick a Fulani as DSS chair👀.

    Love this! 1 Reply
