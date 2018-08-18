President Buhari returns to Nigeria after Vacation in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending about 15 days in London, UK.

The presidential aircraft touched down Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday.

Presidential Guard of Honor #Nigeria A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

The Eagle has landed A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Aug 18, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Photo Credit: Channels