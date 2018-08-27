“I am calling on the president to pity me” – Leah Sharibu speaks from Captivity

Leah Sharibu, the only #DapchiGirl left with her abductors, has spoken out from captivity.

Leah was one of the 110 girls abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, in February.

104 of the girls from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi had been returned by the insurgent group, with 5 said to have passed. Only Leah was left in captivity, allegedly as a result of her refusing to renounce Christianity.

The Cable has obtained a “proof of life” – an audio recording and a photo – of the abducted girl, begging that President Muhammadu Buhari come to her rescue.

Listen to Leah speak, and see her most recent photo.

I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation. I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.

I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation. I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.