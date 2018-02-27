BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

FG sets up Committee “to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of” 110 #DapchiGirls

27.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

The federal government has set up a 12-member community “to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, following the attack on the school by insurgents on 19 Feb. 2018.”

This was disclosed in a statement made on the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism’s officer Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The committee was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior Provost each from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); DIA; Nigerian Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigerian Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and two representatives of the Yobe State Govt & a representative of  the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The terms of reference of the Committee include ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction, confirming the presence, scale and disposition of security emplaced in Dapchi before the incident and suggesting measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls,” the ministry tweeted, adding that “the panel, which is expected to submit its report by 15 March 2018, is also saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.”

2 Comments on FG sets up Committee “to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of” 110 #DapchiGirls
  • ekohustler February 27, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Look out World! this development came in early. Thought we would have to wait for years#imjustdone

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • WOG February 28, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Medicine after death! This is sad 😭

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija