FG sets up Committee “to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of” 110 #DapchiGirls

The federal government has set up a 12-member community “to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, following the attack on the school by insurgents on 19 Feb. 2018.”

This was disclosed in a statement made on the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism’s officer Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The committee was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior Provost each from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); DIA; Nigerian Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigerian Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and two representatives of the Yobe State Govt & a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The terms of reference of the Committee include ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction, confirming the presence, scale and disposition of security emplaced in Dapchi before the incident and suggesting measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls,” the ministry tweeted, adding that “the panel, which is expected to submit its report by 15 March 2018, is also saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.”