Participate in the Reckitt Benckiser Annual Global Case Challenge | Win ₦1 Million Naira & an all-expense paid trip to the UK

The future of business is not just in solving immediate human needs, but also in solving social problems that help develop communities and foster overall human well-being. In support of this future, Reckitt Benckiser has been leading the charge with our Annual Global Case Challenge and this year, the only changes we hope to make is making sure the competition is even bigger and better.

Ever had an idea for any of the Reckitt Benckiser brands (Dettol, Mortein, Neurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex, Harpic and other brands) and you desire to bring it to life? You just might be the person we are looking for. The Reckitt Benckiser Global Champion title is within your reach, again! 18 countries from 6 continents! Are you ready?

If you have an idea that incorporates any of the RB Brands and is geared towards positively impacting social or environmental change in Nigeria, form a team of two or three, register on the website and prepare a proposal using the specified template and you stand a chance of travelling to London to present the idea and possibly going on to win the global challenge.

The prize for the winning team:

N1,000,0000 cash prize. All-expense paid trip to the UK to represent Nigeria at the Global finale. Join the Management Trainee program in RB Nigeria in 2019.

This challenge is open to young graduates and post graduates students – 28 years and below.

Oh and before you rush off, just a quick reminder of some points you need to keep in mind. Your team’s idea must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrate Purpose – The business tackles a visible social issue.

Demonstrate Performance – The business plan states a clear goal and outlines the path to achieve it.

Demonstrate Profitability – The business is profitable in the short-term and sustainable on the long term.

If you can tick all three and you are armed with the Reckitt Benckiser ethos of Entrepreneurship, Ownership, Achievement and Partnership, then you already know what to do with your unconventional problem solving initiative.

Click Here to register.

