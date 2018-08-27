Simi to star in Kunle Afolayan’s New Movie “Mokalik”

Songstress Simi is taking a shot at acting. The X3M Music star is set to star in Kunle Afolayan‘s new movie Mokalik alongside Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji, among others.

Kunle Afolayan made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Simi with caption:

It is Official: Simi @symplysimi is featuring in “Mokalik” a Kunle Afolayan film. ‘Jamb Questiom’ crooner, Simisola Ogunleye, aka Simi, has accepted a role in Kunle Afolayan’s coming film, ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic). The agreement was formalised on Sunday, at the filmmaker’s office, in Lagos. Beaming with smiles, it is obvious that the sonorous singer, who returned with a ‘Yes’ to Afolayan’s Golden Effects’ office after a week of studying the script, cannot wait to make her debut on the big screen…

Simi also shared a teaser video via Instagram confirming the new movie project:

Mokalik (Mechanic) follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to view life from the other side of the tracks.

From the moment a melancholic Jaiye is dropped off at the mechanic workshop by his father, Ogidan, it is obvious he doesn’t want to be there. Jaiye stands out like a sore thumb in the workshop as he commences his apprenticeship under various mechanics. Along the way, he meets other apprentices, some of who take a liking to him, and others who dislike him.

“Simi will be playing Simi; daughter of a Buka (cafeteria)owner whose character holds a significant part in the movie plot,” the filmmaker said.

Photo Credit: @kunleafo