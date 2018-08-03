‘Sizwe Banzi is Dead’ playwright Winston Ntshona Passes Away at 76

BellaNaija

South African playwright, actor and anti-apartheid activist Winston Ntshona has died at the age of 76.

According to Times Live,  the Tony award winning playwright had been ill for the last 8 years

Speaking on his passing, his son Lawula said: “Thus far we are just reeling in shock but we are coming together as a family.”

Ntshona has won numerous awards for his contribution to theatre‚ including the prestigious Tony Award in 1975 for writing and acting in ‘Sizwe Banzi Is Dead’.

