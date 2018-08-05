Russia appoints Hollywood actor Steven Seagal as special envoy on its Humanitarian Ties with U.S

Hollywood action hero Steven Seagal has been appointed a special envoy on Russia-US humanitarian ties.

The actor, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, shared the news on his Twitter.

I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties. I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world. I take this honour very seriously

The Russian Embassy in the United States also shared the news, writing:

Steven Seagal @sseagalofficial, who is a Russian citizen, has been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry @mfa_russia in charge of the 🇷🇺#RussiaUS🇺🇸 humanitarian ties ➡️ https://t.co/JxYrEdqoig pic.twitter.com/9Mo6CDxLF7 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) August 4, 2018

Photo Credit: @RusEmbUSA