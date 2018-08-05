Russia appoints Hollywood actor Steven Seagal as special envoy on its Humanitarian Ties with U.S

Hollywood action hero Steven Seagal has been appointed a special envoy on Russia-US humanitarian ties.
The actor, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, shared the news on his Twitter.
I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties. I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world. I take this honour very seriously
I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties.
I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world.
I take this honour very seriously pic.twitter.com/LTuUxsk1aZ
— Steven Seagal (@sseagalofficial) August 5, 2018
The Russian Embassy in the United States also shared the news, writing:
Steven Seagal
@sseagalofficial, who is a Russian citizen, has been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry @mfa_russia in charge of the #RussiaUS humanitarian ties
Steven Seagal @sseagalofficial, who is a Russian citizen, has been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry @mfa_russia in charge of the 🇷🇺#RussiaUS🇺🇸 humanitarian ties
➡️ https://t.co/JxYrEdqoig pic.twitter.com/9Mo6CDxLF7
— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) August 4, 2018
Photo Credit: @RusEmbUSA