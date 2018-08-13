Tanzanian Rapper A.Y. & Wife welcome Baby Boy

Tanzanian rapper, AY has joined the daddy club. The Zigo crooner who tied the knot with his wife Remy back in February welcomed a son in Texas on Sunday August 12th.

AY took to his Twitter page to share the exciting news whilst revealing his wife and little man who has been named Aviel, are doing great.

Mungu ni Mwema na namshukuru sana kwa kutubariki mimi na My Beautiful Wife #Remy tarehe 12.08.2018 Medical City Healthcare Dallas Texas tumepata mtoto wa kiume AVIEL maana yake GOD IS MY FATHER…. 3.9Kgs & 27 inches…Welcome to the World AVIEL YESSAYAH 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/lrcKhPinjY — THE BUTCHER (@AyTanzania) August 13, 2018

Photo Credit: @aytanzania