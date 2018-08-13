BellaNaija

Tanzanian Rapper A.Y. & Wife welcome Baby Boy

13.08.2018

Tanzanian rapper, AY has joined the daddy club. The Zigo crooner who tied the knot with his wife Remy back  in February welcomed a son in Texas on Sunday August 12th.

AY took to his Twitter page to share the exciting news whilst revealing his wife and little man who has been named Aviel, are doing great.

Photo Credit: @aytanzania

 

 

