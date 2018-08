Popular Nigerian-British broadcaster Zain Asher is going to be a mom soon! Zain confirmed that she and her husband are expecting in the most adorable way.

The CNN anchor shared a photo of a nursery with a caption “Baby’s room is finally ready! I’m bursting with excitement. Not long now until our prince is here.”

Zain and husband, Steve Peoples tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 which had the broadcaster’s siblings Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kandibe in attendance.