Taxi Driver in Court for allegedly Assaulting Sex Worker after Refusing to Pay Her N6,000

Lagos state police command has arraigned one Sunday Omale, 28, a driver with one of the car hailing services operating in the state for allegedly assaulting a commercial sex worker.

The Nation reports that Omale was arraigned before an an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on an assault charge, occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lucky Ihiehie said that Omale refused to pay the N6,000 the sex worker she charged him after three rounds of sex, adding that the offence was committed on July 29 in the Ogudu area of the state.

Iheihei said that the sex worker reported the case to the police after he assaulted her. The prosecutor added that the duo met at The New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja and after having sex, Omale claimed he had no money on him.

He later said they should go to an ATM point so he could withdraw the money for her. The complainant said that Omale drove around the Ikeja and Ogudu axis without stopping at any ATM point.

She said he later drove to his friend’s house, saying he wants to collect the money from him to pay her.

“Unfortunately the accused’s friend chased him out of his compound. When it became clear to the accused that there was no place where he could get money, he used an object to hit the woman on the head and started beating her,” Iheihei said.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted Omale N50,000 bail, with two sureties in the like sum after he pleaded not guilty, and adjourned the case to September 25.