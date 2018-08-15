U.S. Embassy suspends Consular Operations in Abuja

The U.S Embassy has suspended consular services in Abuja till further notice.

This was made known in a press statement in the embassy’s website on Tuesday.

“Until further notice, all consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services. Consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling. American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance,” the statement said.

The statement added that “American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options. Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.”

The embassy said it’ll make the announcement on resumption of consular operations in Abuja via its Facebook and Webpage.

Photo Credit: U.S Embassy