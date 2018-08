Last night, social media sensation Bobrisky held a pre-birthday for his close friends and family.

Spotted at the dinner were Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham and Anita Joseph,as well as beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @tontolet, @realmercyaigbe, @anitajoseph8, @dabotalawson