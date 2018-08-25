BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage sells out “The Savage Tour” Concert in London

25.08.2018

Tiwa Savage has unarguably earned a place on the stage of Nigerian acts pushing for international acclaim. This follows her highly successful first headline concert in the United Kingdom- The Savage Tour. 

According to multiple sources on social media, the songstress made history after selling out the Indig02 for Friday night’s The Savage Tour.

See some tweets:

The concert which saw amazing performances from Awilo Logomba, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja and a host of other superstars had the Savage’ s fans thrilled.

The star of the moment also shared the excitement via Instagram with caption: “We did it, SOLD OUT by His grace LONDON I will forever LOVE you”.

We did it, SOLD OUT by His grace LONDON I will forever LOVE you

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on


Photo Credit: @tiwasavage

