Trump calls ex-aide Omarosa a “dog” in Latest Attack | Campaign Organisation files Breach of Confidentiality Suit

U.S. President Donald Trump, in his latest attack on former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, has referred to the African-American woman as a “dog”.

In a series of tweets since Monday, Trump called Omarosa all sorts of names, including “wacky,” “deranged,” “crazed, crying lowlife,” “vicious” and “not smart.”

See the tweets below:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard….

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! Trump also retweeted a tweet by Frank Luntz, a political consultant, denying claims in the book. Luntz had tweeted: I’m in @ Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018 Omarosa was fired from her job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison by Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly last December. In her tell-all book – Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House – released today. The book contains unflattering claims against Trump and his staff. Omarosa had questioned Trump’s mental health, as well as stated that the president used the N-word, including releasing recordings of conversations. CNBC is now reporting that Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign organisation – Donald J. Trump for President – on Tuesday filed a legal action against Omarosa over alleged breach of a nondisclosure agreement signed in 2016. The suit was filed with the American Arbitration Association in New York City.