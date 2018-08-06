Woman allegedly Stabs Husband to Death after Argument about Infidelity

A 23-year old woman identified as Damilola Ayeni is currently in police custody after she allegedly stabbed her 36-year old husband Olumide to death in the early hours of Saturday at their residence on Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island.

Twitter user and medical doctor @scothot001 had shared the news on Saturday afternoon and now more details have emerged in the tragic story.

@scothot001 had said:

Another woman just stabbed her husband because he cheated. They have a 40day old baby. The man was a Lab scientist at Gen hospital (Lagos Island). The pictures are gruesome; a friend sent them to me. I can’t bring myself to post them. How can you kill you someone?!

Lagos Island — Dr.A🌹 (@scothot001) August 5, 2018

According to Punch, the father of the deceased Sunday Ayeni, who reported the case to the police said:

My son and I work at the Lagos Island General Hospital. While I work as a security guard, he worked in the pharmacy department. They got married at the Ikoyi registry. They had issues many times and my son reported her to me. I told them to go their separate ways, but people said I should not come between them. On Friday, after my son and I closed from work in the evening, he went for a party. Around that time, he called his wife on the telephone and they spoke. When he returned home that night, his wife waited for him at the door and stopped him from entering. She said she heard the voice of a woman in the background when they spoke on the telephone and accused him of infidelity. That was how she stabbed him in the chest and killed him. There was no struggle between them. Their two children were taken away by the wife’s mother. She has a three-month-old baby.

One source told Punch that the suspect said she acted in self defence. The source said:

The woman said the deceased called her mobile phone sometime in the evening, but she missed the call. When he came back home around 1am on Saturday, he queried her whereabouts when he called her phone. He accused her of infidelity and charged at her with a knife. She then picked the kitchen knife and stabbed him in self-defence.

According to Punch, Damilola has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba for further investigation.

Confirming the news, Lagos Police PRO CSP Chike Oti, said:

Early Saturday morning, the police got a report that a woman, Damilola Ayeni, stabbed her husband, Olumide Ayeni, with a knife on the left side of the chest. The victim was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital where he died. The CP advises couples to resolve their matrimonial disputes amicably without resorting to violence which may ultimately lead to the death of either of them.

Photo Credit: Punch