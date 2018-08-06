Linda Ikeji announces she’s getting a Honorary Doctorate Degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors

Linda Ikeji has just announced that she’ll be getting a honorary doctorate degree from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia for her contribution to media in Africa.

Linda who is currently in Atlanta to birth her son, shared the great news via her Instagram page:

I told you guys a few months ago to call me Princess Linda after the Arewa Youths title, but after August 8th, you will have to upgrade that to Dr. Linda Ikeji…😁😆😆. I’m getting a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia for my contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s Most Successful Blogger. 💃💃💪. Really grateful to God for how far He’s brought me! And thank you for your congratulations. Love to you and yours.