Linda Ikeji announces she’s getting a Honorary Doctorate Degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors

Linda Ikeji has just announced that she’ll be getting a honorary doctorate degree from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia for her contribution to media in Africa.
Linda who is currently in Atlanta to birth her son, shared the great news via her Instagram page:
I told you guys a few months ago to call me Princess Linda after the Arewa Youths title, but after August 8th, you will have to upgrade that to Dr. Linda Ikeji…😁😆😆. I’m getting a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia for my contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s Most Successful Blogger. 💃💃💪. Really grateful to God for how far He’s brought me! And thank you for your congratulations. Love to you and yours.
Congratulations Linda! I’m happy for you.
Small girl big God abi 🤣🤣🤣
Linda is known for lack of class and she has not surprised us. That Online university is known for selling degrees and honorary doctorate to any available client Linda is such a disgrace to publicly announce she buying her own doctorate. No class and low self esteem issues
The heart of man is desperately wicked. No one can comprehend… i feel sorry for you.
Run me through this, are there two Trinity Universities in Georgia? Your comment made me google “Trinity University of Ambassadors” but the link which popped as www. trinityuia.org up took me to a zillion ad pages (popping up one after the other)….. however, the second result was just for “Trinity University, Georgia”…. which seems to be a different institution.
BN, are you being shady? Linda seems to be implying that her degree is from “Trinity University” but you’ve put down “Trinity University of Ambassadors”…. just checking..
Okay so I went to her blog. She typed Trinity University of Georgia in the text of the post, but the snapshot from the letter she got says Trinity University of Ambassadors.
You see, I love Linda’s entrepreneurial spirit and I’m always rooting for her, but her lack of attention to detail is disconcerting. And this is me choosing to believe this was a mistake and she’s not deliberately trying to one up the public by posting the wrong (better) institution’s name.
p.s. I have an intense disdain for honorary degrees. Never made sense to me 🤷🏽♀️😅😅
Oshey, some needful context for “awa” understanding. ✌️✌️
Do you have proof? It is easy to bring up an allegation so why not back it up with evidence and be a credible.
Hmmm, I have no energy to really say what’s on my mind. Congrats Ms Ikeji, keep shinning!