The Milk Booster & The Audrey Pack Company to host this year’s World Breastfeeding Week themed ‘Foundation of Life’

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1st to 7th. The aim of this is to create more awareness, encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.

Last year, we hosted the first ever breastfeeding week event in Lagos and the outcome was great.

This year we are hosting the breastfeeding week event in three locations namely Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

This is a free event and everyone is invited not only breastfeeding mothers.

Please come and also invite someone. We have a lot of amazing activities lined up for the day.

The activities are:

1.Breastfeeding walk which leads to the venue

2.Breastfeeding doctor will be dishing out evidence based knowledge on breastfeeding.

3.Picky eater specialist will be breaking down child nutrition, introducing solids to your baby and healthy eating by toddlers

4.Assessing mental health during postpartum by mental health expert.

5.Panel sessions with experienced mums.

6.Unveiling the latest project by Dr Chinny (You don’t want to miss this)

7.The Big Latch On (This is when we simultaneously latch our babies and nurse in a non- judgemental environment). Come with your baby.

8.Dance competition

9.Breastfeeding games

10.Everyone goes home with a gift bag containing lots of goodies

11.Raffle draw of all attendants for the GRAND PRIZE.

Don’t say you didn’t hear about it.

The Venue for three locations are:

PORT HARCOURT

Date: 2nd Aug

Time: 08:30am

Venue: Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital. 84 Forces Avenue Old GRA behind Government House

LAGOS

Date: 4th Aug

Time: 11:00am

Venue: Landmark Towers. 5b water corporation road, Oniru, Victoria Island

ABUJA

Date: 7th Aug

Time: 12:00pm

Venue: One Stop Baby Shop. 2 Ubiaja Crescent, Garki 2

For more info please call

0806 660 5720 / 0909 515 1992 or visit our Instagram page @themilkbooster_

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility