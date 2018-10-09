Can you Create Beautiful Nail Art? Win Half a Million Naira in the Africa’s Nail Art Competition | October 17th -19th

Win half a million naira by registering & participating in the 3rd edition of Africa’s Nail Art Competition organized by a leading beauty training firm in Lagos, Nectar Beauty Academy.

Are you a nail technician? Can you create beautiful, eye-catchy nail arts?

Do you love creative challenges? Or you just love having fun while being creative.

Then ignite your passion and get rewarded as the application for the 3rd edition of African’s Nailart Competition is on.

For three days, creative nail technicians will compete for amazing prizes including professional training by completing a design task. After the competition, there will be two days of Intensive training for interested applicants. Winner will go home with vouchers worth #500,000

The competition is open to professional nail technicians, nail shop owners and other beauty enthusiasts across Africa.

The event will hold at The Cosmex Nigeria 2018 Beauty Exhibition taking place at Eko Convention Center from Tuesday, October 16th to Thursday, October 18th, 2018.

Date: Tuesday, October 16th to Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Venue: Eko Convention Center, Lagos

For three years now, Nectar Beauty Academy has been empowering and changing lives of nail technicians who’ve had no access to formal training and funding through its Africa’s Nailart Competition.

It is a CSR of Nectar Beauty Hub, Nigeria’s foremost one-stop beauty outlet with aims of promoting creativity, artistic skills & talent, exposing nail technicians to the international audience while empowering them financially and taking their businesses to the next level.

Nectar Beauty Hub is a wholesale beauty outlet working in partnership with global brands of the highest quality. Stocking all you need for your beauty business, from architectural design through to a wide range of salon tools, furniture and beauty products, for distribution throughout Africa.

Nectar Beauty Hub guarantees to maintain the manufacturer’s ethics and brand vision while delivering first-class distribution and customer service to your business.

To apply simply send images of your past creative Nail arts to any of the following emails: [email protected], [email protected]

Pictures can also be sent via WhatsApp to these numbers, indicating your contact details: 08138565041, 08024242656.

—————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

