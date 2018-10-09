Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dr Denis Mukwege talks Increase in Rape Cases in DRC | WATCH

2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege has, in an interview, decried the rise in sexual assault against women in the Democratic Republic of Congo, blaming it on the increasing number of rebel groups in the country.

“I’m sorry to say that three years ago the situation was better but now many armed groups are growing again and the number of women who are raped is increasing again,” he told BBC Africa.

Mukwege who in 2014, won the Sakharov Prize for his working in treating rape victims was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nadia Murad.

They were honoured for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Watch:

