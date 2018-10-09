BellaNaija

Agbani Darego confirms Childbirth: “Mommy, Daddy & Baby Danjuma are doing great”

09.10.2018 at By 4 Comments

Miss World 2001 and fashion entrepreneur Agbani Darego has confirmed news about her delivery.

Sharing a photo with a visible baby bump, Agbani stated that the baby, a boy and her husband Ishaya Danjuma are doing great.

“It’s only been a month with my baby boy, and it has been nothing short of amazing… my heart has never been so full! Mommy, Daddy and Baby Danjuma are doing great, and are thankful for all the love we have received. #babydanjuma,” she wrote.

#Joylikeariver ❣️ #babydanjuma

  • carlos October 9, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Whoa ! Great news.

  • COMMENTER October 10, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Congrats Agbani! More power and strength to you.

    BN: How did you skip out the “MOMMY” from the Caption! After she don carry and born, we care about mommy too! BN, mind yourself.

  • Cherie October 10, 2018 at 1:55 am

    *Squints* Please where is the baby bump? Currently nursing amala bump much bigger than that.

    Congratulations to the Darego-Danjumas! Noticed she’s a no drama type, understated and tasteful. She’s pulling it off effortlessly.

  • Dayo October 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Congrats Sis!

