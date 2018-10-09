Agbani Darego confirms Childbirth: “Mommy, Daddy & Baby Danjuma are doing great”

Miss World 2001 and fashion entrepreneur Agbani Darego has confirmed news about her delivery.
Sharing a photo with a visible baby bump, Agbani stated that the baby, a boy and her husband Ishaya Danjuma are doing great.
“It’s only been a month with my baby boy, and it has been nothing short of amazing… my heart has never been so full! Mommy, Daddy and Baby Danjuma are doing great, and are thankful for all the love we have received. #babydanjuma,” she wrote.
