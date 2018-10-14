DJ Khaled rents Entire Stadium for Asahd’s 2nd Birthday | WATCH

We all know how much DJ Khaled loves his son Asahd.

Actually, we don’t. We just know he loves him very much.

To celebrate Asahd’s second birthday which is happening later this week, DJ Khaled rented an entire baseball stadium to host a carnival in his honour on Saturday.

Asahd and his wife Nicole Tuck are his life, DJ Khaled told guests.

DJ Khaled rented Marlins Park in Miami for the event on Saturday which also served as the launch of the Asahd’s Initiative, a program of his We the Best Foundation to help kids worldwide.

There were carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, music as well as an Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show.