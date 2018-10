The Otedolas have always shown how supportive they are of each other.

On Sunday, 28th of October, DJ Cuppy hosted a special Halloween edition of her monthly ‘Cactus on the Roof’ parties and her dad, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, flew in to London to attend the event.

He posted on Instagram, “Flew into London to support @cuppymusic for her @cactusontheroofparty!”.