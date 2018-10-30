BellaNaija

Viola Davis, Janelle Monae, Chrissy Teigen… Meet the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year

30.10.2018

For the past 28 years, Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards has honoured game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers and this year’s class of extraordinary women is no exception.

On Tuesday, Glamour announced the recipients of its annual “Women of the Year” awards, which include: the Women of March for Our Lives, Viola Davis, Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monáe, the Sister Army, Senator Kamala Harris, Betty Reid Soskin, and Manal al-Sharif.

The covers released by the magazine feature the March For Our Lives women, Chrissy, Janelle, the Sister Army, Viola, and Betty, who is currently the oldest National Park Ranger serving the United States at age 96.

The annual Women of the Year awards in New York City will be held on November 12, where the honorees will be in attendance.

See photos:

Viola Davis, The Icon

Chrissy Teigen, The Influencer

Janelle Monáe, The Visionary

Manal al-Sharif, The Freedom Fighter

Betty Reid Soskin, Lifetime Achievement

The Women Activists of March for Our Lives, The Next-Gen Leaders

Senator Kamala Harris, The Advocate

 

