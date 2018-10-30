BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Here’s how Michelle Williams knew Fiancé Chad was “the One” before they started Dating | WATCH a New Teaser for “Chad Loves Michelle”

30.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

In a new teaser for their upcoming reality TV show titled “Chad loves Michelle“, Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams reveals the thoughtful thing Pastor Chad Johnson did that won her over even before they officially started dating.

Watch below.

1 Comments on Here’s how Michelle Williams knew Fiancé Chad was “the One” before they started Dating | WATCH a New Teaser for “Chad Loves Michelle”

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija