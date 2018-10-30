Here’s how Michelle Williams knew Fiancé Chad was “the One” before they started Dating | WATCH a New Teaser for “Chad Loves Michelle”

In a new teaser for their upcoming reality TV show titled “Chad loves Michelle“, Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams reveals the thoughtful thing Pastor Chad Johnson did that won her over even before they officially started dating.
Watch below.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
30.10.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
In a new teaser for their upcoming reality TV show titled “Chad loves Michelle“, Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams reveals the thoughtful thing Pastor Chad Johnson did that won her over even before they officially started dating.
Watch below.
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Toooooooooooooooo cute!