BN Sweet Spot: Meghan Markle cradling her Baby Bump in New Zealand

30.10.2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first official tour is coming to an end in a few days and we’ve loved following them through every bit of it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Today, the royal couple greeted fans in Auckland, New Zealand.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met the public during a public walk along Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on October 30, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand.

During the walk, Meghan Markle couldn’t help cradling her baby bump in a loving gesture.

For the event, Meghan was styled in a beige Brandon Maxwell dress with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps and a beige Burberry Bishop trench coat.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dean Purcell – Pool | Chris Jackson | Jason Dorday – Pool

  • cosyjewelry.com October 30, 2018 at 9:58 am

    well,so beautiful

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • I’mJustSayn’ October 30, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Everyday by day sotay I’m now tired of Meghan Markle.
    Yes I still opened the post. Leave me alone.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Jummy October 30, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    But why is her hand always on her belly? Lol
    The bump no too even big like that.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • critique October 30, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    what bump? it’s not visible yet

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Beht why October 30, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Her pregnant tummy is even flatter than my tummy when I’ve not eaten. I need to be better, longerthroat person.

    Love this! 13 Reply
