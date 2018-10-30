BN Sweet Spot: Meghan Markle cradling her Baby Bump in New Zealand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first official tour is coming to an end in a few days and we’ve loved following them through every bit of it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Today, the royal couple greeted fans in Auckland, New Zealand.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met the public during a public walk along Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on October 30, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand.

During the walk, Meghan Markle couldn’t help cradling her baby bump in a loving gesture.

For the event, Meghan was styled in a beige Brandon Maxwell dress with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps and a beige Burberry Bishop trench coat.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dean Purcell – Pool | Chris Jackson | Jason Dorday – Pool