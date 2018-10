Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with a Pretty Amazing Early Birthday Present – A Ferrari!

Is Kylie Jenner a great daughter or what?

The 21-year-old beauty mogul surprised her mom Kris Jenner with an early birthday present – a Ferrari.

Kylie shared the experience on Instagram yesterday.

Kris turns 63 years old in a few days, on November 5, and Kylie has surprised her with a red Ferrari 488. The gesture was huge enough to bring Kris to tears.

“488 For The Queen ♥️ #EarlyBdayGift,” Kylie captioned the video below, adding, “My mom’s dream car.”

See below.

View this post on Instagram 488 For The Queen ♥️ #EarlyBdayGift A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT