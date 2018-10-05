BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Jimi Agbaje wins PDP Ticket for Lagos Guber Election

05.10.2018 at By 3 Comments

Jimi Agbaje has emerged the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Channels Television reports. 

Channels Television reports that Jimi Agbaje polled 1,100 votes against Adedeji Doherty who polled 742 votes.

3 Comments on Jimi Agbaje wins PDP Ticket for Lagos Guber Election
  • Duluem Chris October 5, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I wish Jimi Agbaje a serious courage to withstand the pressure from the other contenders. Jimi keep our hope alive, we need serious change of leadership in Lagos for things have soured uncontrolable. God help Nigeria.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Felow October 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Customer dada ni

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Nnenne October 5, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    His manifesto sounded nice last time. Hope he gets his turn.
    Let the best man win.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija