Jimi Agbaje wins PDP Ticket for Lagos Guber Election

Jimi Agbaje has emerged the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Channels Television reports.
Channels Television reports that Jimi Agbaje polled 1,100 votes against Adedeji Doherty who polled 742 votes.
05.10.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 3 Comments
I wish Jimi Agbaje a serious courage to withstand the pressure from the other contenders. Jimi keep our hope alive, we need serious change of leadership in Lagos for things have soured uncontrolable. God help Nigeria.
Customer dada ni
His manifesto sounded nice last time. Hope he gets his turn.
Let the best man win.