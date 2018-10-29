BellaNaija

Mummy’s Little Darling! Yvonne Nelson’s Daughter Ryn is 1

29.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson‘s daughter Ryn Roberts is celebrating her first birthday today and the proud mum has shared some adorable new photos as well as an adorable video collage.

Watch the video below.

2 Comments on Mummy's Little Darling! Yvonne Nelson's Daughter Ryn is 1
  bolintin October 29, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Cute baby…….not a fan of the nude pictures though

    2
  Teekay October 29, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Awww.. she has mummy’s nose and lips! So cuteee!

    0
