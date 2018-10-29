Mummy’s Little Darling! Yvonne Nelson’s Daughter Ryn is 1

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson‘s daughter Ryn Roberts is celebrating her first birthday today and the proud mum has shared some adorable new photos as well as an adorable video collage.
Watch the video below.
29.10.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 2 Comments
View this post on Instagram
It’s @yvonnenelsongh’s daughter Ryn’s 1st birthday today and she shared this little video collage. It’s so cute! Happy birthday to little Ryn! 🎉🎀 #BellaNaija #YvonneNelson
A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on
Cute baby…….not a fan of the nude pictures though
Awww.. she has mummy’s nose and lips! So cuteee!