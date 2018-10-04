That’s a Wrap! Chris Evans is Done playing Captain America after 8 Years

Hollywood actor Chris Evans earlier today, tweeted that he had officially wrapped up shooting for Avengers 4, which might just be his last appearance as Captain America in the Marvel movies.

The actor who first played the Marvel character in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, earlier this year in a profile for New York Times was quoted saying ‘you want to get off the train before they push you off‘ regarding the role.

He tweeted:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4, It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Judging by this tweet, it’s safe to say that Chris has officially said goodbye to Captain America.

See the tweet below:

