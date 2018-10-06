US Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Judge

The United State Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as a US Supreme Court Judge, following months of deliberations over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The voting in the Senate was consistently interrupted by protesters, but it came to a final vote of 50-48.

Kavanaugh will replace associate justice Anthony Kennedy who retired earlier in the year.

Trump has responded to the confirmation, writing on his Twitter:

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images