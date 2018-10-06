US Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Judge

The United State Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as a US Supreme Court Judge, following months of deliberations over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
The voting in the Senate was consistently interrupted by protesters, but it came to a final vote of 50-48.
Kavanaugh will replace associate justice Anthony Kennedy who retired earlier in the year.
Trump has responded to the confirmation, writing on his Twitter:
I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Yaassssssssss. Congrats brett let the battle begin, you are already victorious.
@didi, hope you are not one of those hoping for the prohibition of a woman’s right to choose what to with her own body and for the dismantling universal access to affordable healthcare in the world’s richest-ever country?! Smdh
Shame on America
Why?
Sorry CNN..once again u bite da dust..,lol
So happyyyyyyy💃💃💃💃💃💃
Does BellaNaija also have russian bots infiltrating the comment section?
MAGA stays winning.
Epic battle of ‘ hand of the king’ as Dem lost out their dominance sc.
MAGA!