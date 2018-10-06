BellaNaija

US Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Judge

06.10.2018 at By 9 Comments

Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The United State Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as a US Supreme Court Judge, following months of deliberations over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The voting in the Senate was consistently interrupted by protesters, but it came to a final vote of 50-48.

Kavanaugh will replace associate justice Anthony Kennedy who retired earlier in the year.

Trump has responded to the confirmation, writing on his Twitter:

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • didi October 6, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Yaassssssssss. Congrats brett let the battle begin, you are already victorious.

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • TheRealist October 7, 2018 at 8:43 am

      @didi, hope you are not one of those hoping for the prohibition of a woman’s right to choose what to with her own body and for the dismantling universal access to affordable healthcare in the world’s richest-ever country?! Smdh

      Love this! 9 Reply
  • Lilo October 7, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Shame on America

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Saywhatnow October 7, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Sorry CNN..once again u bite da dust..,lol

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • John October 7, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    So happyyyyyyy💃💃💃💃💃💃

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ghanaba October 7, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Does BellaNaija also have russian bots infiltrating the comment section?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Frank October 7, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    MAGA stays winning.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lanre October 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Epic battle of ‘ hand of the king’ as Dem lost out their dominance sc.
    MAGA!

    Love this! 1 Reply
