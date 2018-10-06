7,000 Delegates to approve Buhari as APC Candidate

7,000 candidates with the All Progressives Party (APC) are expected to on Saturday approve President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

NAN reports that this was made known by the Deputy Chairman of the APC Presidential Convention Planning Committee, Kassim Shettina, Governor of Borno State.

Shettima said that the delegates were drawn from the 36 states in the country, as well as Federal Capital Territory. He said:

Let me assure you that the nomination and ratification of the candidacy of President Buhari is a commitment to service, progress and quality change. The convention is a special one for the emergence of our presidential flag bearer; no other issue will be tabled. In subsequent conventions, and the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, other issues can be discussed and sorted out