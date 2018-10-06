Justice For Victims of Rape & Sexual Assault – A Case for Seun Ajila

Every day we read reports of women being raped, or sexually assaulted or beaten. It’s a continuous tale, one that comes with sorrow for lives that could be saved.
While social media has continued to highlight the stories that were hitherto hidden, there remains an increasingly high number of lives lost due to violence against women. Women are often killed by their fathers, boyfriends or husbands. We read reports of women being stabbed after domestic squabbles. It is even worse because sometimes there is never justice for the victims.
Cultural expectations to forgive and forget adds to the absence of consequences for the perpetrators, and this too, has to stop.
For people who ask why there’s an emphasis on women’s rights being human rights, it is because of the preponderance of situations where women are killed – with no recourse for justice.
On Friday, the hashtag, #JusticeForAjila started trending. A few accounts on Twitter and Instagram shared the news of a young woman raped and stabbed in Akure.
Ajila Seun fionna was raped & stabbed to death yesterday around Sunday bus stop in Ijoka
Akure, Ondo state.#justiceforAjilaSeun
Support us in this movement, we must get justice @instablog9ja @SaharaReporters @MobilePunch @PoliceNG @channelstv @PoliceNG_PCRRU @YemieFASH pic.twitter.com/96CAc1awWE
— Ewatomilola (@EmiolaOlamidun) October 5, 2018
We want to remind the world that these stories need to end. We need to stop waking up to news of women being raped, and killed.
We need justice for these victims. Their blood screams from darkened earth, the pain of their loved ones pierces our heart.
We want justice.
So sad to know her last moment were in the hands on those pigs. I pray her family remembers her joyful moments and has strength to bear this and keep fighting for justice for her..
Independence Day in Nigeria what are we even celebrating in a country where criminals in all forms politicians, thieves, murderes and rapists cannot be prosecuted? If u decline advances their next plan is to rape you.. the killers will be someone she knew. Why kill her? This is sick