U.S Supreme Court Legalizes Same Sex Marriage!

Today is a memorable day for America.

In a historic ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has declared that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry nationwide, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report:

Voting 5-4, the justices said states lack any legitimate reason to deprive gay couples of the freedom to marry. Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the court’s four Democratic appointees in the majority, bringing gay weddings to the 14 states where they were still banned. Gay couples “ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law,” Kennedy wrote. “The Constitution grants them that right.” The ruling is a legal landmark, on par with the 1967 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed interracial couples the right to wed. It punctuates a period of sweeping change in the rights of gays, coming only 11 years after Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.

Photo Credit: Innovatedcaptures/Dreamstime.com