U.S Supreme Court Legalizes Same Sex Marriage!

Today is a memorable day for America.
In a historic ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has declared that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry nationwide, Bloomberg reports.
According to the report:
Voting 5-4, the justices said states lack any legitimate reason to deprive gay couples of the freedom to marry. Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the court’s four Democratic appointees in the majority, bringing gay weddings to the 14 states where they were still banned.
Gay couples “ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law,” Kennedy wrote. “The Constitution grants them that right.”
The ruling is a legal landmark, on par with the 1967 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed interracial couples the right to wed. It punctuates a period of sweeping change in the rights of gays, coming only 11 years after Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
Photo Credit: Innovatedcaptures/Dreamstime.com
congrats to the gays/lesbians on this new development
Interracial, and clearly there’s a big age btw the guys in the pic. So, the media is trying to equate racism and sexuality. They are celebrating homosexuals, preaching love for gays but in the same country, the hatred of skin color, another human being even in the last few days has been too much to bear. Yet they all want to brush that part off. Something you have no choice over vs something you have choice over. In the same country, the president is highly hated bcos of skin color called the “n” word but call someone “Faggot” you are fined and punished. And you want to tell me this is not all orchestrated by the media. If anybody compares what human being have endured bcos of the color of their skin, to choice to be gay is a certified fool.
END TIMES!!! it is all in the holy Bible …..SMH
Let the comments begin! *Drum roll*
Yes this is history, humanity has prevailed and freedom has been examplified. Congrats to the LGBT community! Live Love and Marry whomever you choose!!
P.S Gay weddings are everything!…Waiting for my invites in the mail
gurl…..abeg invite me oh. lol!! I missed my first gay wedding…lol!!! still pissed. OMG I saw all the décor, it was soo cute. a beach wedding too.
It is well. It is well for Felicia.
I am here and ready to attack anyone who says anything bad about this ruling or the LGBT community.
@ A Real Nigerian.
Take it easy TRAP QUEEN: That bitch had tits and everything! Reached down and it was a guy! He was a trap queen!
Homosexuality is abnormal. Did you kill yourself yet? You are a nuisance anyway, so most folks will ignore you. I choose not to bcos I just want to let you know that. The world can legalize whatever they want including beastiality, which is being pushed by some in California. You can have s*x with ur dog or whatever animal that attracts you. However, the TRuTH will always prevail, and immorality doesn’t take away from morality. It’s already predicted such chaos will take place and so many things going on in the society are perfect examples. Those who still care for the truth, morals hold on strongly to it. Those who could care less and choose to live their lives whatever way, that’s your cup of tea. And for practicing Christians, this is not the end. Keep standing for your faith and belief. For sinners like myself, I pray we all come to a repentance heart and ask for forgiveness.
Not surprising at all. The end time is here. Legalizing gay marriage doesn’t make it any more moral or normal. Over-flogged issue….. God help us.
Don’t hate the people, they deserve to be treated with love, hate the sin.
Really? So what’s your definition of “morality”. You know its not an easy line to draw right?
Really? Hmmm… what’s your definition of “morality”. You know it’s a very hard line to draw right? I bet you want to say the Bible tells us. We all know we all cherry pick from the Bible. I know you do not follow the laws in Leviticus for example (you might say its the old testament) but you follow the 10 commandments, tithing, the creation story etc all in the old testament.
Please be careful how you say things are moral.
Jesus never talked about homosexuality.
lol I am a christian but comments like yours are funny cos the same way you believe, people that are sinners and not Christians will go to hell, is the same way people from other religions believe you will go to hell for not practicing their religion. Not everyone is a Christian, it has always been that way from the beginning, Africans, Aboriginals etc all had their religions, colonialism aided the spread of Christianity, well that is not the point. It is good to have your belief system but the world is to diverse and complex today, so anyone that thinks the Bible can be used as a rule book in today’s world for everybody is delusional.
This is not good at all… I just had a conversation with someone who called me a bigot because i said incest is morally wrong… It is already happening folks.look up the word furry if you want to see examples of more normalized mental illnesses, this one involves beastiality. And im sure you hear the ones where pedophiles are on the news debating that their pedophilia is a sexual orentation. Im not even a Christian, i just have common sense. These things are morally wrong and once you accept one, they are going to creep more of this stuff in. It will be imppossible to raise your children to be a normal human being in america. Mental illnesses run rampant and free and are treated like normalcy. America is doing well but keep this up and their country will be filled with vagrant lunatics
You must be a fooll then!!!! Go get a job or something. Defending the LGBT community isn’t a job!!!
Here comes the angry religious comments
Why? It no be fight. I am Christian (and proud) but I’m certainly not angry. It has already been written that this is the way the world will eventually go.
There is a difference between being married and being legally unified (i.e. gaining the same legal rights and status as married couples). The legislators can decide what they wish and gay people can call it what they want (marriage/civil partnership etc) but one thing is for sure: two individuals of the same biological gender will never be ‘married’ in the true sense of the word….a marriage involves unification in the eyes of God, and such relationships can never be anointed.
Peace.
@la shonda balogun
first of all that name ” la shonda” tho. did ur parents really give u that name?
” There is a difference between being
married and being legally unified (i.e.
gaining the same legal rights and status as
married couples). The legislators can
decide what they wish and gay people can
call it what they want (marriage/civil
partnership etc) but one thing is for sure:
two individuals of the same biological
gender will never be ‘married’ in the true
sense of the word….a marriage involves
unification in the eyes of God, and such
relationships can never be anointed”
what u are saying indirectly is, two men getting married is not a real marriage, that its only a real marriage when its a man and a woman involved.
keep decieving your self.
I don’t know how two guys getting married is going to affect u and ur own marriage.
if u write waec and they tell u to define marriage and u write that nonsense statement, u will score a big zero
according to Wikipedia,
” Marriage, also called matrimony or wedlock, is a
socially or ritually recognized union or legal
contract between spouses that establishes rights
and obligations between them, between them and
their children, and between them and their in-
laws”
so whether it is a man and a woman or a woman and a woman getting married, it is still marriage because it is recognised by the country.
let me also ask sef,u who are u to say what is acceptable in the eyes of God. incase u don’t know gay people also get married in churches before God.
some of u are just intimidated, why?
what are u afraid?
Eeerh, Bruno, you don’t write WAEC. You write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. WASSCE. Skipped school while others were learning?
Bruno Fierce whilst I believe in live and let live, let’s not confuse and conflict faith with worldly affairs. God created Adam and Eve and every faith have it historically written in their books that the first marriage was between Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden. It wasn’t between Adam and Adam or Eve and Eve. God does not make mistakes.
He has also proclaimed it a sin in all his Holy books and virtually destroyed an entire community Sodom and Gomorrah because of such behavior.
Call me sanctimonious but faith is not supposed to be popular and sin is not supposed to be celebrated. We are all sinners and we are all weak but what we should do when we fall is to humble ourselves and ask for forgiveness and seek Gods help not try to justify our bad deeds.
Again everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and the way of the world does not always agree with the ways of Faith but even as we disagree we can live with dignity and respect one another. Let us also hold on to our right to what we feel is right.
Do not bully people of faith to agree with you on what you feel is right because that is reverse discrimination. Just stay in your lane and I stay in mine and together we will live in peace. Period.
But not only Christians marry. Muslims marry as well. They aren’t under our Christian God. So how does your argument fit? Bible thump-less and make more educated statements.
The fact is this. Churches do not have to carry out gay weddings unless they approve. The fight was not to marry in church and has never been. There are gay people in this world (1 in 10 people is at least bi). The fight is to have the same LEGAL rights and privileges as everyone else derived from marriage. No matter how much you thump the bible, it does not take away or add anything because religion is not involved.
There are so many issues plaguing the world right now and gay marriage is NOT one of them. ISIS is drowning people in cages in swimming pools and Boko Haram is razzing down villages in the North yet you think gay people marrying in another country is the sign the world is ending? C’mon!
Congratulations to the LGBT community in America.
Marc Francis all you confusionists that want to redefine who God is with your divisive ideologies……There is only one God or supreme being. Which one is Christian God again?….I guess there is a Yoruba God and Ibo God too right? Try not to confuse yourself. We may worship differently and believe in different doctrines but God is God.
All Abrahamic faiths a historically have it written in their books that it is God who started marriage. It is His patent and everyone else trying to redefine it is like a copyright violator.
Yes we have many problems in earth and all the issues you have mentioned are very valid. Hopefully we will rid the world of terrorism one day amen……But FYI this is also a problem because it redefines and threatens the very essence of a family unit.
It is a lie that LGBTs don’t want to marry in church. There have been priests who have been socially harassed for refusing to marry gay people and as time goes by, many gay people will start to demand for the right to marry in church.
Again, being of a different thought process doesn’t mean we can’t co exist peacefully but it’s outright denial to call it a harmless issue. Many kids today will grow up embracing the idea and some unlike the gays of today who claim that being gay is compulsive will choose homosexuality perhaps for fun because it’s become the norm. This threatens the very essence of a family unit.
If man and man were meant to be why can’t 2 men procreate? It’s a disruption of the natural order of things. HIV AIDS also arose from the gay community ( check your history). Wrath of God perhaps?
I wish everyone well and hope we can live in peace but I reserve my right to speak what I believe is my truth. Again I support the right of everyone to be treated with respect and dignity but marriage was not made for or started by gay people.
I’m a bisexual and am proud of it.
Gooood!!!!!
Ehen! Any other accomplishment in your life beside this!!!!
Mumu NO#1
No wonder the bible said that THIS GENERATION WILL NEVER PASS BY,,,,Tufiakwa!!
You Guys have done more than what Sodom and Gomorrah did in the past,,,Tufaikwa to all the Gays in the house
Never you think about going to adopt any child, you gays must bear your own Children,, then we can talk about history,,Uloku
pls go for deliverance @ mfm… later naw u wee carry aids plus ebola… biseshua fire ewuuuuu!!!
5-4. Meaning 45% of their Supreme Court Justices do not agree.
Before this turns into a circle-jerk I would like to point out that denying American Homosexuals Civil Unions is wrong because they’re a certain tax breaks that accrue to them which it is discriminatory to deny them. Last I checked Nigeria does not give married couples any tax breaks so we’re not discriminating against anybody.
As for our homophobia as long as the majority agree, that will remain the stance of Government if you do not agree work to change the mind of the majority or leave. That’s the beauty of democracy. Pity the 4 SC Judges though, hope their identities stay secret or they will be mercilessly attacked.
America, ever the land of freedom.
I don’t think you understand how the US supreme court works. The Judges deliver their opinions publicly. This is not a coded thing. The problem with the majority of the population deciding what goes is that history has shown time and again that a lot of people can be wrong a lot of the time. Look at Slavery, Human sacrifice, throwing away twins, racial discrimination etc. Had this been up to the majority, it would have still been the case today. Sometimes it takes a radical minority to change the course of civilization, If not, there would be no change. The status quo will be maintained. There have always been supreme court judges on the wrong side of history. Nobody attacks them. Their legacies will forever be tainted
You probably won’t see this and I know I shouldn’t be wasting my time, but here goes nothing………..I understand perfectly well how the SCOTUS works. My point was we both know how vicious left-wingers can be about their ideas and a decision like this should not be published as usual. Let the Judges rest with their conscience or atleast I hope the liberal types aren’t triumphalist in victory.
As for all the things you mentioned, they only changed because the minority changed the opinion of the majority, anything other than that is an imposition which is wrong.
That said America should have never given tax breaks for marriage anyways, that however is a topic for a different forum. Cheers.
uhmmmm, Bella why did you have to use an interracial picture tho?? Mess!!
congrats to all My Queens…..yassss!!!! Marriage for ALL. Nigeria you are up NEXT!!!! repeal that homo-criminalization bill. LOVE, DONT HATE!!!
we are turning up tonite….all my gurls where una dey, come out serve fish hunty!! Haus of Mizrahi repping….gosh miss all my NYC queens. cant wait for July 4th Ebony Ball, ready to sashay with my Naija queens on that runway #africanRealness. yess oh, African queens full NYC and they are out and proud too.
Lol…you sound like a guy I used to know.
K. Next news please?
@cindy.
u sound angry, any problem? lol
Hahahahaha bruno the attention seeker! Gotcha! I can see that you like people paying your type attention but me I have better things to waste my energy on. This issue has been overbitten already so wetin consine me? If you like go do goat, na your own palava be that. In other news, what should I eat for dinner people?
AFRICA IS NEXT!!
Its all about HUMAN rights.People should be able to have the same rights regardless of what other people Religious belief are.
Freedom and justice for all!!!
If your religion is wrong to marry a person of the same sex then don’t!!Happy Day for GAY MARRIAGE.
yasssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss boooo yassssssssssssssssss!!!!!
NIGERIA, GAMBIA and UGANDA are NEXT!!!! si se puede!!! Yes We Can!
see! you “poly poly” its like you drink too much coffee in the morning ooo
My neighbors are so celebrating and getting married next month. Some crazy shits#smh 🙁
I am happy for my gay friends that they now have marriage equality. I respect the decision of the court and many thanks to young Americans who supported the fight for marriage equality. Now, I don’t want to hear any noise about any gay right anymore. This is it and gay people should take this home and stop fighting small business owners for not serving them. I am a black man in America and I know that I am not welcome in some restaurants here in Atlanta. I will not go to court because of that so gay people can open their own businesses and serve gay people. No more fight period.
Just because you choose to be complacent doesn’t mean others have to do the same. If you like, don’t challenge them when they deny your children access to schools, clubs, restaurants. Some people just don’t know their worth.
Can you answer a question. How gay or lessb conceive pregnancy if they need child. Don’t tell me adoption. That’s not the answer. That will come from male and female sex. Which is none of your choice.
???
dancing beyonce’s grown woman.
I’m so happy. I’m even happier to see so much positive comments in the comment section. bellanaija commenters u people are growing and finally understanding what equality and tolerance really is.
nigerians u people think u know how to throw big lavish weddings,u haven’t seen anything yet, let the gays show u people how its done.
Go and take several seats Bruno. I see you on every forum here. Do you even have a job?? What do you do for a living anyway? Oh, I can just imagine!!!
Nahhhhhhh, BN is DEFINITELY censoring comments on this post
Did you just realise that this site is pro-gay lol? Uche una welldone o!
Exactly. Freedom of speech yet people against this have no platform to express their feelings.
the world is truly closer to the end…. nonsense to whosoever calls him/herself gay or lesbian…. you are an idiot… and i say again…
Stupid supporters too… when God made Adam He made Steve??? He made EVE, stupid people with their supporters….Anyways, as for the US, yáll watch out the ensuing event following this stupid rule…na Una go tire for the mess…. What happened to ancient Rome will repeat itself….remember Greece/Persian etc…all of them…. go and read your Bible, Daniel 9-11 precisely…
And those sympathizers, see urselves…. stupid blind people following blind people…. open your smelly mouth and say you are gay near me NA HOT AMALACious SLAP i go land ya dirty face…. It will Not and NEVER be allowed here in this country…. in Jesus name…. we uphold our virtues and values.
Thank God for the Love of Christ that has clearly spelt out that men shall be lovers of themselves because those perilous times are here…so we are not deceived by the lies of the devil and his partners!!!
#BN ensure you post my comments oo….coz it would seem you are promoting this utter nonsense! Not all supports it so air our views!!! ASAP!!!
I don’t know which is more horrible, your hypocrisy or your backward mindset.
The world is truly closer to its end?? LOOOL. We’ve had wars on a global scale, deadly natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics and legalisation of gay marriage is what’s gonna make the world end? Can you even hear yourself?
What happened to ancient Rome? What happened to ancient Greece? What happened to the Persians? Are you one of those uninformed people who think homosexuality ended them?
You speak about “love” from your God, but all I see are insults, double standards, ignorance and hate.
Go back to your cave, neanderthal.
I think l know who A real Nigerian is. COWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
real Nigerian.
It is not surprising that a lot of people most especially Africans are against same sex marriage, a lot more people who are openly supportive are secretly against it for fear of intimidation, especially those who are working in the Western world..I mean..you could lose your job for looking strangely at a gay colleague.
Lets go deeper,now that same sex marriage is legal, history shows us that human beings get bored and usually look for other guilty pleasures, so with that in mind . I am awaiting for a time when sex with animals will become legal. since dogs cats, horses,bulls, seem to have almost the same rights as us. Why do I say this?.In the Western world people are told to show up in court for maltreatment of animals..which is in the interest of the everyone. But a time will come when a dog will have equal rights as a human being. Imagine it like this…your neighbour will show up with his/her dog and say that the dog is in love with you and is interested in “making love” …then you say “Gerrout”…since the dog now has feelings and rights, you could end up in court and subsequently be made to pay a fine that you did not bargain for, all because you hurt the dog’s feelings and caused it emotional stress..
And here is a news flash!! its already happening, people are now having weddings to their pets, but its not recognized by law.
So therefore, BDSM, straight orgies,gay orgies, lesbian orgies, zoophilia, beastiality, all these will soon become normal. Homosexuality has been around for ages but it was keep hidden and was not accepted by the public for various reasons…However, since we have decided to open Pandora’s Box, we had better embrace what comes out of it from now on.
Dear commenter, I understand you are burnt and you are in a hurry to uphold your very much truthful and right religion. But ma/sir, marriage was there before Your religion. Here’s a link to help you:
https://twitter.com/ketchcast/status/614497761518600193
Perhaps you need to realise, you can’t hold everyone to the standard of YOUR religion and not theirs.
Been hearing the World is coming to an end since i was a kid though. Well we still dey wait. It is when it comes to Marriage or Gay people Nigerians know how to quote Bible, when it comes to the rampant corruption from top to bottom, bloodshed and hypocrisy those ones are not sins to us.
For those who claim to be Christians, the bible says the sum of the laws and the prophets is LOVE THE LORD WITH ALL YOUR HEART AND ALL YOUR SOUL; AND LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOUR AS YOUR SELF. If you are a true Christian and fighting the course of God then when some one tells you they are gay there should not be any “NA HOT AMALACious SLAP i go land ya dirty face” you should pray for the person.
Hp u hv read this in ur bible too
Rom.1.24-32 NlT
So God abandoned them to do whatever shameful things their hearts desired. As a result, they did vile and degrading things with each other’s bodies. They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen. That is why God abandoned them to their shameful desires. Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other. And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved. Since they thought it foolish to acknowledge God, he abandoned them to their foolish thinking and let them do things that should never be done. They know God’s justice requires that those who do these things deserve to die, yet they do them anyway. Worse yet, they encourage others to do them, too.
Gracie, I hope you also read in your bible in James 4:12 that There is only one Lawgiver and Judge, the one who is able to save and destroy. But you–who are you to judge your neighbor?” let God do his job. If christians start slapping people cos of homosexualism, won’t you be visiting the same persecution that the christians complain about?
Hell and earthly destruction is your portion if you don’t repent from your self destruction acts. Say NO to same sex marriage.
Say YES to same sex marriage.
Say NO to equality-hating, homophobic piles of crap like you.
La’Shonda Balogun,
Keep forming “righteous, eloquent Christian” with your glaring ignorance and myopia.
They will never be married in the true sense of the word? What kind of lame statement is that??
People who are married are married. Their happiness and the legality of the marriage are the only things that matter, whether your God anoints them or not has no significance.
My girlfriend was the first to tell me while I was away today and busy.. She was sooo excited that I almost thought she was lesbian.. Lol! The truth is, we both believe in equal rights for everyone. I think it’s high time we stopped being silly and start loving people regardless of their sexual orientation cos at the end of it all, love conquers all. Can’t wait for our gay and lesbian friends to come take us out for drinks.. Am sooo happy for them. Now they can feel as human as I feel everyday of my life and that’s the greatest feeling of all. One Love People!!
See Ode person talking!! Let them marry hundred times!!! They will never feel normal!!!
#LMAO #ROTF. Anyways, LIVE AND LETS LIVE ABI. Congrats to the queer in the house. Una don win. Oya play KOREDE BELLO SONG
So many opportunities……Now offering ‘Kpali”….$10,000 for males, $20,000 for females….
whether u like it or not gay people are taking over the world and they are the most advanced when u compair them to other groups who are fighting for rights. gay people are ahead of blacks, women, asian, native americans etc
after marriage equality the next thing is for u people to give us our own country just like u people did for isreal.
give gay people their own country.
gays already have their own flag, their own language, their own culture, their own way of life etc
I can bet my life, this gay country will be 10 ten times better than nigeria.
uhmmmm hunnay pls chill out okay!! gay people aint running nada just yet. Supreme court is a majority straight men and women. it wasn’t even a clean sweep, na 5-4, so please chill. You know the states are gonna DRAGGGGGGG this matter, so its not over yet. pls chill.
Bruno.. you are always commenting like God forgot to give you a brain when he created you…On judgement day i dare you to tell God this thing.. First class seat to hell fire for you…
God forbid, we are truly in the end times.. Imagine a male dog having sex with a male dog.. or a male cat having sex with a male cat.. abomination.. where is the human race heading to..
Bet on my words, the direction the human race is heading to will soon see the legalization of pedophilia and beastility
Paedophilia will never be legalised, just like murder.
Stop using the paedophilia nonsense as a premise to attack the legalisation of gay marriages. It is old, stale and senseless.
Ummmma lot of animals indulge in homosexual activities tho :/
And that is how you were taught to spell compare – “compair”. I get you now. Na real COMPAIR!!!!
Have you started taking over the world????????
are you sure about this? what a country that would be 🙂
Bros; you are funny. I agree with equal rights for everyone – at the end of the day, no one has the right to tell another person who to love/marry.
but a whole country? that’s reaching. Let’s not forget that gay people are also human beings (not special in any way) and just as flawed as the rest of us and are no way superior to any group. So a gay country will be riddled with the same problems that everyone else has.
How about giving right to polygamous and allowing bisexuals to marry both sexes? Next, zoophile and what next. Everything is normal these days.
No, not everything is normal.
We still have primitive, shallow, archaic and discriminating people like you running around.
Question for you or anyone else who cares to offer a response. I absolutely respect your right to believe that homosexuality is normal. Personally, I believe every human being should be allowed the right to love whomever they please as long as the other person consents. Whether I think it is morally right or inherently normal is another story – I don’t know what I think.
My question: Why is bestiality not normal? If the argument would be that animals cannot consent, i’ll remind you that they do not consent to be eaten, kept in a zoo, or kept as pets.
Any response would be appreciated.
God have mercy on this generation! Tufiakwa!
Yea please take us back to the times when we were slaves. At least marriage was sacred then. *rolls eyes*
This has to be the dumbest thing I have heard on the Internet. U are what is wrong with the black race @Marc
Sorry @Marc reply was for @ P.O
Am I? Not the millions of black people that feel Christianity is the law? That don’t understand that as long as there are SECULAR benefits to marriage which constitute RIGHTS, MARRIAGE will NEVER be solely RELIGIOUS?
If you’re so enraged about this issue, then petition for marriage to become solely religious with no rights attached by LAW.
x.
obama may ur two lovely daughters turn lesbians and marry lesbians too
Is that going to make your sad, pathetic, hateful life better?
AMEN!!!!!
The Supreme Court is NOT Obama.
The US Supreme Court is NOT Obama.
Let us focus on our own lives oo!!!
Your statement implies that you believe this ruling will MAKE people gay. It shows that you are as stupid as you are ignorant. I’m sure if Obama’s daughters were lesbians, he’d love and accept them like a good father should. However, being that he has a brain, he knows that letting GAY people marry will not make his children GAY. Doesn’t work like that. Are you scared your husband is about to run to America to marry his true boo?
Congratulations to the LGBTQ community.
For???? Anuofia!!!!
lmfao
?? TY
La’Shonda Balogun,
Keep forming “righteous, eloquent Christian” with your glaring ignorance and myopia.
They will never be married in the true sense of the word? What kind of lame statement is that??
People who are married are married. Their happiness and the legality of the marriage are the only things that matter, whether your God anoints them or not has no significance.
LGBT Supporter. Oya clap for yourself. Your generation can go in that direction. I pray for your children to turn into lesbians and gays if they haven’t already. How about legalizing bestiality. Pervert!!
Serious Signs of end time …The word of God is so true …..Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand blood of Jesus. # praying aloud# thinking #
Legalisation of gay marriage in one country is a “serious” sign? Wow. You are quite shallow.
There is a way that seems right to a man but the end thereof is destruction. The end will justify the means.
Go away!
The comments on here surprise me tho. #endtimes
Let us hope the end times are coming for your primitive mind, and to bring you a more open and liberal mind.
Grow the f__k up.
I know the religious juggernauts will try to destroy their happiness. The comments are surprisingly positive. This is a nice development and it only happens when you live a well educated and informed society. It will not happen soon in Nigeria cause of our investment in religious stupidity and backwards thinking. We need to encourage scientific and liberal thinking or we will be stuck in middle ages and the Caucasian race will always be magicians to us. Nigeria will be so much better if we don’t approach everything with the toxicity of religion and useless traditions.
Well said!!!
I have a problem with your entire thinking!. Most educated people do not care about others private affairs. That does not however mean they approve. “It will not happen soon in Nigeria” because we’re culturally dissimilar to the West. Religion has nothing to do with it, the subject of homosexuality isn’t “Do you approve” But “do you feel they should be mistreated and otherwise discriminated against”. You’ll find most will say Yes! to the former but No! to the latter. Which BTW is the Catholic CHURCH’s official opinion.
As for if Nigeria will be “much better”. A only a fool discards the tradition of their Fathers and fully consumes that of another, Nigeria will improve on its own pace and with its unique traditions. There isn’t a “tradition” coat that fits everybody, please stop your naivete. As for Science I’ll have you know that more Believers in God have contributed to the Scientific thought and development than any other.
P.S Kudos on using Caucasian and nobody believes them Magicians, we have proven to be as good if not better. All Nigeria needs is time, 50 years after America’s founding the Wild West chaos was ongoing in the frontier, Mexico was the more powerful nation. Look at them now give us 100 years and please have a little faith in your country,
what are these traditions of our forefathers? i would like someone to sit me down and tell me. haven’t we adopted almost everything from the west? the main religions we carry on our heads, were they not brought to us by outsiders? we have been chopping and changing traditions right from time and it will continue, it was once in our tradition to kill twins.
Are you kidding me?.
Almost all significant scientific advancement were made by atheist and the church condemns and murders them. The scientific theories were called heresays. I have alot of faith in Nigeria and i am not saying all religious people in Nigeria are homophobic bigots. But all homophobic bigots are religious people. You may be enlightened and see all humans as equally intelligent but go to the streets of Nigeria and see how the white man is referred. We have taken religiousity to the point of total dependence on an invisible man in the sky. Everything is “god knows best” “leave it to god”. “Diseases are punishment from god” and all sorts of thinking that have no place in this century. Whenever foreigners cure diseases or invent something , we say they are trying to be like god. Most people don’t realise that their religious scriptures were written by fallible men.
I not using “G” because I see all religion as fiction and myth, there is no superior one.
https://twitter.com/ketchcast/status/614497761518600193
Precisely. The picture attached to that link Is perhaps, the best explanation I have seen of this!
Do you think Pres. Buhari will accept that? Islam is against it
What you should eat for dinner?
How about you feed your mind with sense and stop acting like an attention-hungry whore by asking anonymous e-people for dinner suggestions?
Do you think this place is some kind of big, free and friendly house?
You want to come and form e-socialite here so people will praise you and call you dope, free and liberal.
GTFO.
Homosexuality is a sin. This is what the word of God says and whether one accepts it or not does not change God’s word. We cannot afford to live according to the standards of this world. God’s word clearly spelt out in the bible should be our standard for living.For those of us that don’t accept homosexuality, it does not mean we hate homosexuals.
Whether we believe it or not life does not end here-there is an eternity, and God will judge according to His standards. #Jesusreigns.
Mr/Mrs I know it all!!!!! Runing tap. “We need to encourage scientific and liberal thinking or we will be stuck in middle ages and the Caucasian race will always be magicians to us. Nigeria will be so much better if we don’t approach everything with the toxicity of religion and useless traditions” So legalizing gay marriage is what makes the Caucasians superior to blacks!! The matter content of your brain must be really minute!!!!
No, you are the one that showed how limited your intellectual capacity is. I don’t care if Nigeria legalise gay marriage. Just stop imprisoning them. Whether you like it or not. Whites are ahead and they are leaving us behind. Your proof is what we did with our country after 55 years of independence. No,I don’t think I know it all. I am very ignorant in a lot of areas.
Who knows what wil be shoved down our throat next! A civilization that dishonours God wil go under! God help us !
Equality! Love! All good!
Thing is everyone has always had the freedom to love. Marriage, however, will always be what it is…….a union between two members of opposite sex. We cannot “redefine” what has always been and is. How about we redefine democracy or education and see if it’ll make any sense? Love who you want, but don’t subject the majority of people to your terms.
Anyway, the LGBT community better not be naive to think that everyone will accept them for “the who they are”. It’s 2015 and the world is still dealing with racism, tribalism, hatred #sigh
May God show us mercy!
Would you let a gay man marry your daughter instead?
Cntnue being ‘liberal’ minded all of you that support this. God’s love is really amaazing. You dare to talk bout him in such manner? You don’t realise he is the Almighty? If you want to say anything bout this disgusting lifestyle DON’T bring God’s word into it. Don’t mock his word because He knows all things ND has already said all these will happen.
You can boast freely nt knowing u v allowed yourself to be in bondage.
The Last day is going to be… Hmmmm.
We are taking God for granted
God please touch our hearts. The devil is sure glad bout dis.
No matter what, I will not be ashamed to speak against this. M a sinner too ND who knows? God will at least be pleased with me today, I pray.
It has long been said that there should be a separation between church and state. While this was not the intention of the framers of the constitituon. My question is; why is it okay when the state breaks through the gates of the church and dictates its responsibility. MARRIAGE IS A RELIGIOUS ACT- DEFINED BY THE GOD OF THE BIBLE!!!! STANDING FIRMLY BY MY FAITH!!!!
I see there are three kinds of commenters: Pro-gay, anti-gay and the neutral-but-not-so-neutral-but-for-peace-sake-you-can-have-your-way.
And from what i have read, the pro-gay commenters are very aggressive and rude. Jeez. The anti gay commenters expressed their distaste and never insulted anybody.
But the pro-gay commenters have called them all sorts of names – stupid, ignorant, self-righteous, myopic, backwards etc etc.
Now, who is not being tolerant?
They even want their own country. Look- a-tew! #Shior #Tueh!
24. “Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanliness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves:
25. Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the creator, who is blessed for ever. amen.
26. For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27. And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned into their lust toward one another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.
28. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
Romans 1: 24-28
May God hve mercy in this generation,gay n lesbians God is comng soon repent frm ur sinful ways, hellfire is real heaven is real, I pray u pple don’t cry In hell that last day
I cover my Yansh with the blood of Jesus!!!!!
#Endtime
@a real nigerian and bruno fierce,I think the LGBT community should make you guys their spokesman.you dont have to reply everybody that opposes to gay marriage. It’s a free world, people can think whatever they want to . anyways, I believe everyone deserves to be happy gay or no gay.but i hope we are doing the right thing.*hey tutu,you can now put a ring on that finger,love you girls so much *
America and it’s hypocrisy. It will deny polygamy N the Mormons N support homosexuality. It chooses the freedom it wants.
P.s I’m a Christian N don’t like polygamy
How you pregnant yourself
Ew.
nice.
Fifty States Of Gay ??
Can we Remember what happened to SODOM AND GOMORRAH, THE WORD OF THE MOST HIGH GOD MUST PREVAIL..
No one is hating, but the fact still remains the same, the truth is bitter Very Bitter. .God had a reason why he created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve..
EDUCATED OR NOT SOMETHINGS IN LIFE REQUIRE COMMON SENSE HMMMMM THERE IS A JUDGEMENT FOR GOOD DEEDS AND EVIL DEEDS..
SEEEE EEHHHNNN ALL THIS LGBT IN NIGERIA THEY ARE DOING IT FOR RITUAL PURPOSES (GO FOR CRUSADE AND HEAR CONFESSIONS)
*NB Irrespective of the law granted, they would always lack profound happiness in their hearts..
NO ONE WAS BORN A GAY OR LESBIAN, IT WAS THEIR PERSONAL EXPERIENCES DURING CHILDHOOD AND MATURITY STAGES,THAT MAKE THEM WANT TO FILL THAT EMPTY SPACE,( BUT MUST IT WITH THE SAME SEX)
Am not even happy typing this.. I expect criticism on this though..
You expect attention is what you mean. You are no scientist to tell me how happy I am in my heart. The reason any gay person is not happy is because bigots like you try to make us hate ourselves. I am a gay person in Nigeria and I’ve never been involved in rituals. You’re so quick to run to Sodom and Gomorrah yet you forget that it was not just gay people in the city. There were adulterers, rapists, pedophiles, thieves and lots more there. Yerima and his cohorts thrive here where you can fuck a 12 year old if you marry her. Nigeria has ten times more than its fair share of each so even without the gays, Nigeria should be destroyed, no?
America is doing just fine. We don’t have roads, water, electricity, internet, jobs, and more, but you think it is America that is doomed? Reevaluate yourself
I always say that Christians are the ones that set themselves up. We ALWAYS do that. While discussing fornication, adultery, homosexuality and whatever the Bible regards as sin, we just always set ourselves up. The Bible says we should love everyone. See, just like the other rules it laid down, love is hard. We just don’t know it. Christians, U have to love gay people. If you’re truly a Christian, you have to. Jesus wants you to. What Jesus does not want you to is to accept the act, something gays and people who support them have to understand. The problem with the world is religious people are quick to wish hell on LBGT people and LBGT is ready to come for whoever they see that doesn’t support their sexuality. But we are all entitled to our opinions and beliefs. I always say I won’t love any member of my family less if they are gay. I’d be there for them, I would fight for them and I would ride for them. However, in all honesty, I would never be able to wrap my head around it. Which I hope they would understand, because I have understood them too. And because, it does matter for us to love and understand each other. Talking about love, Bruno/Bruno fierce, you have none in you. If you were the only gay everyone knew, nobody would care enough to love/respect gays.
allowing people to remain in their sins is not love , Jesus laid down his life so we might live right, out of love we are preaching repentance to all gay , because we know the doom that awaits them
Matthew 11:24
But I say unto you, That it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee.
Brother Paul, I said love them as in the people not the act as in homosexuality. That clearly means don’t allow them remain in their “sins” but love them as people. I thought my long story was clear enough.
Jesus please when you come, please take me with you.
And then in less than 5 to 10 yrs having sex with animals (as it has already begun in many places) and marrying them will be made legal too. Mark my words. The world is surely coming to an end soon. Accept Jesus.
There is practically no way two people of the same biological gender can enjoy the true bliss of marriage. Even animals won’t run after the same gender. Though they tag it that, but same sex cohabitation can never be classified as marriage, it is a complete social disorder.
This is just a clearer sign, THE END is here… The bible ve said it all!! It is very clear the provisions of th bible is not ambigious but people ve decided to follow civilization!! And ve forgotten that somebody created them and as power over thr so calletd civilization…. May God help us all
it’s obvious comments are being censored,check the likes on those opposing the bill..we are all entitled to our opinions and in our clime here it is obvious where the majority tilts toward.
All I can say is thank goodness the Like button has been fixed otherwise Bruno’s comments would have had about a 1000+ likes by now.
As for America, they have just signed their downfall. The show has just begun
Calm down people, the world is not coming to an end. I am really really torn about this gay marriage legalization. I mean I truly believe in love and let live; and I don’t think people are gay or lesbians just for the sake of it. However, as much as Jesus would want us to love and accept all people regardless and leave Judgement for God. I know he wouldn’t want us to support gay marriage and that is why this ruling has nothing to do with the church or God but everything to do with the state. So let them go ahead and be married in court and have the same privileges as all married people. The church will always prevail in the end; God bless us all.
See when you have a fine Significan Other, you find yourself caring less about what others do. And you’re right this is a state matter.
I always agreed with them on that, the State had no grounds to deny them once it was decriminalized. Doesn’t change my beliefs about whether its right or wrong. Hell I think smoking is wrong doesn’t mean I want to deny smokers their marriage rights.
Its interesting how we all shy away from standing for our faith, culture etc.
The world is not global on all fronts.
There are many more categories to classify different countries, I have only 4 at the moment.
1- Technology
2- Business
3- Religion
4- Culture
Feel free to add different categories to further understand how we all different.
Religion and Culture are very pivotal to your identity, Religion and Culture are both not perfect but “We shall not throw away the Baby with the Bath Water”.
I dont support Homosexuality, my culture and my religion would not allow it, if you consider that BACKWARDNESS, you need a psychologist.
We christians are steadily losing our voice and stance against this rather BEASTLY attitude, i don’t understand it, i don’t understand how same sexes get attracted to each other, But i respect their decision to do as they please.
My headache is why call it “Marriage”, call it something else, develop and design your own religion, get married by your own “Gay and Lesbian” pastors and reverend fathers, do not bring it into the church.
Thats as selfish as this act goes, we have accepted equal rights, FINE, next step is the law binding churches and mosques to conduct “Gay weddings”, destroying what we stand for, who we are.
We have to be careful here, i do not despise them, i do not understand it, hence i dont wish them evil, all i ask for the equal respect not to CORRUPT my CULTURE and RELIGION with their rather selfish agenda.
They have slowly infiltrated our homes through our television, music etc, next step is to break down our FAITH through the law.
Christians need to step up, stand BOLD on their faith.
I am CATHOLIC, i understand religion is not perfect BUT i AM A CATHOLIC, DEAL with IT.
@ a real nigerian Thanks.
I was called ‘selfish,’ ‘confused ’’a phase’ and ‘doing it for
attention.Growing up in NYC,I was involved with both male and female.
I fell in love with a man,and I’ve been married for 15years with 2kids.my husband is aware of my sexuality from the beginning,and we are in a monogamous marriage.
The girls I crushed on growing up,the feelings and attraction I still have-these are all an important part of me.To act as if marrying a straight man has de-queered me is to deny me the right to be my full self.
Congratulations to the LGBTQ community,the road has being rough but finally justice has prevailed.
Can we allow God to be the Supreme judge? There is no greater or lesser sin. All are equal…..as we are busy condemning others let’s just look at our lives. You are pointing at the gays? You’ve got four fingers pointing back at you. Let’s all watch the way we live……. The best is to remember them in prayers and well the last time i checked there was no smaller heaven or semi-mini hell…….Heaven is Heaven and Hell is Hell……Live right, Live for God! Shalom
What have u done obama ! Been the first Africa man to rule American , am very dissapoitend by this action it’s a share to us!
Na wa o, what won’t one see these days,homosexuality is a great sin before God (in the Bible and Qur’an), am really amazed that gay people defend their unholy acts as if they are saints.God is really merciful and patient with us,because we commit so many unimaginable sins and He forgives us.Gay people, u guys are on your own sha.I wonder why u guys look for a lady(surrogate) to give birth to kids for u, since God loves u so much, you should pray to Him to give men the ability to give birth to kids nau and stop associating with women.
sick people!
Well! too sad…. This is not worth celebrating for me, I refuse to jump on the band wagon! and if you think it is, kindly say Amen to this, your offsprings will be gay and lesbians so you can share in the joy of today! That is you are not already Simple. iranu!!! Like an old woman I know whose only child is gay, not funny at all
God’s standards do not change, yes. Homosexuality is a sin, yes. Premarital sex aka fornication. I notice how most of us don’t say premarital sex is a sin, but we all say homosexuality is as sin. Let us not have double standards, because God’s standards do not change. If we say the fact that homosexuality is a sin, we should also speak out against sex before marriage, masturbation and all other forms of immortality. Let us as Nigerians ans Christians not select what parts of the Bible to believe. Let us not just take a stand against something that suits us and then ignore the ones that don’t suit us. Heaven and Earth shall pass away, but God’s word will remain unchangeable.
The only thing that comes to mind is how i would explain to my son in few years, why so n so has two mummies or two daddies and let him know while we love them, i would rather he choses to go down daddy and mummys’ path. worried mum.
I wonder whoes children they will still adopt?…madness at its peak..or shuld i say social problem..smh
I’m so shocked but then again,its end-time whether you guys like it or not! It was predicted. Almost all that the bible predicted are coming to past one after the other and they would keep unfolding until the set time. It might not be today or next year but surely, come it will come!
No one knows the time except God himself, so it’s better to be ready.
What I’m actually surprised about is the huge acceptance and tolerance! We will say it and warn you guys so that we are not held liable.
Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand!!!