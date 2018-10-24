Winning! Dakore Egbuson-Akande gets New Endorsement Deals with MTN & Milo

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is smiling to the bank this year.
Earlier this year, the 40-year-old movie star bagged a new endorsement deal with H2Oh and now it looks like she has added two more major brands to her lineup – MTN and Milo.
She shared clips of her new TVCs on her social media page.
Check them out below.
MTN
#Dakorefam ⚠️⚠️ I’m so pleased to present my new tvc for @mtnng #MTNXtraValue 💃🏽💃🏽 Enjoy! And while you’re at it Get the most of your airtime with #MTNXtraValue giving you more data and voice calls tailored to suit your needs. Dial *131*2# to get started…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💛💙💛 #Justforyou