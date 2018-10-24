BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#Winning! Dakore Egbuson-Akande gets New Endorsement Deals with MTN & Milo

24.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is smiling to the bank this year.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old movie star bagged a new endorsement deal with H2Oh and now it looks like she has added two more major brands to her lineup – MTN and Milo.

She shared clips of her new TVCs on her social media page.

Check them out below.

MTN

Milo

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija