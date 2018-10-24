Winning! Dakore Egbuson-Akande gets New Endorsement Deals with MTN & Milo

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is smiling to the bank this year.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old movie star bagged a new endorsement deal with H2Oh and now it looks like she has added two more major brands to her lineup – MTN and Milo.

She shared clips of her new TVCs on her social media page.

Check them out below.

MTN

Milo