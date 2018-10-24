BellaNaija

Patoranking performs at 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Event at Barclays Center alongside Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Lauryn Hill

Nigerian music star Patoranking was one of the artists that performed onstage at the during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018, in New York City.

Other artists who graced the stage to perform at the event were Lil Wayne, Teyena Taylor, Meek Mill, and Lauryn Hill.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to criminal justice reform efforts.

See photos below.

Patoranking

Lauryn Hill

Lil Wayne

Meek Mill

Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

