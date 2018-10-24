Patoranking performs at 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Event at Barclays Center alongside Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Lauryn Hill

Nigerian music star Patoranking was one of the artists that performed onstage at the during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018, in New York City.

Last Night I got the Opportunity to Share the Stage with Ms Lauryn Hill,Lil Wayne,Meek Mill, and So many Great Talents @ the Barclays Center New York 🙏🏻 Becareful of What You Ask God & Be prepared When You Ask God 🙏🏻 Forever Thankful O’ Lord. — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) October 24, 2018

Other artists who graced the stage to perform at the event were Lil Wayne, Teyena Taylor, Meek Mill, and Lauryn Hill.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to criminal justice reform efforts.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL