BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Lupita Nyong’o steps out in Style for WSJ. Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards

08.11.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o was gorgeous in an all-white outfit as she attended the WSJ. Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night (November 7) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The event was held by the magazine to honor “the culture’s most forward-thinking individuals” in film, architecture, food, design, philanthropy, and technology.

For the event, Lupita Nyong’o opted for a fashion-forward outfit.

The 35-year-old star went with a white pantsuit ensemble which she accessorized with diamond jewelry and a small clutch.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Lupita Nyong’o attends WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York – Arrivals at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Lupita Nyong’o attends WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York – Arrivals at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Lupita Nyong’o attends WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York – Arrivals at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija