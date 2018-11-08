Lupita Nyong’o steps out in Style for WSJ. Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o was gorgeous in an all-white outfit as she attended the WSJ. Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night (November 7) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The event was held by the magazine to honor “the culture’s most forward-thinking individuals” in film, architecture, food, design, philanthropy, and technology.

For the event, Lupita Nyong’o opted for a fashion-forward outfit.

The 35-year-old star went with a white pantsuit ensemble which she accessorized with diamond jewelry and a small clutch.

Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards