MBGN 2010 Fiona Iredu & Husband Frank welcome Baby No 2!

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2010 winner, Afoma Fiona Iredu and her beau, Frank Iredu have welcomed their second child together.

Fiona announced the good news by sharing a photo of her newborn, who they’ve named Carissa Chimamaka Adachukwu Iredu, on her Instagram page with the caption:

Like the Hebrew women, we did this naturally, as God intended, in 30mins with no painkillers 💪🏼#doneanddusted 🙌🏽🙏🏼 God is gracious and kind to me 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #mysupernaturalchildbirth in my year of The #Supernatural

Carissa Chimamaka Adachukwu Iredu

3.1kg healthy, strong and beautiful

#Nov4

See photo:

Congratulations to them!