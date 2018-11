As BN reported yesterday, British supermodel Naomi Campbell is currently in Lagos, even though her arrival and reasons for her visit have been quite lowkey.

Last night she hung out with Mavin Records boss and ace producer Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy admitted he was star-struck after meeting her, saying:

I had to put on my sexiest eyes πŸ‘€ lol. Let me not lie I was star struck o. Night out in Lagos with Queen πŸ‘‘ @naomiπŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ™ŒπŸ½

See photos from their hangout below.