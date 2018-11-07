Yvonne Jegede Fawole documents Pregnancy Journey in 8 Photos

Actress Yvonne Jegede Fawole birthed a baby boy earlier in the month, and though her pregnancy was left out of public view, she’s letting us in on all of it now.

Yvonne shared a collage of herself at different points of the pregnancy, from just before she knew her “world was about to change,” to 8 months in and all the glow “right out the window.”

In between the 3 months glow and the 7 months swag, she revealed that at 5 months she was told by the doctor that her baby wouldn’t make it past the 2nd trimester due to a fibroid.

Thankfully, the baby boy is here.

See the post below:

Photo Credit: yvonnejegedefawole