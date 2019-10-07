Connect with us

7 Things you Should Know About Sadia Farouq, the Youngest Minister in Buhari's Cabinet

In the last few days, one name has been making the rounds on social media in Nigeria. She’s Sadia Umar Farouq, a cabinet member in President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration.

Here are 7 things you should know about her:

  1. She was born on November 5th, 1974 and is the youngest minister in President Buhari’s cabinet.
  2. Sadiya Farouq is one of the 7 women who make up Buhari’s ministers. She’s the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
  3. Sadiya Farouq was the Federal Commissioner for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, appointed in 2016.
  4. She served as the National Treasurer of the APC between June 2013 to June 2014.
  5. She served as the National Treasurer of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the parties that merged to form the APC, between June 2013 to June 2014.
  6. She was in APC’s directorates of election planning and monitoring, field operations and fund-raising for the 2015 presidential election.
  7. She hails from Zamfara State and has a B.Sc in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. She also has a masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy and an MBA from the same school.
