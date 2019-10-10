Connect with us

Access 'W' Initiative to focus on Infertility, Endometriosis, Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) during this Health Month

The Winihin Jemide Series will coordinate the Most Anticipated Gardening Events this Weekend | October 11th - 13th

BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda's "Walking With Shadows" at the BFI London Film Festival

Angelina Jolie brought her Kids to 'Maleficent 2' London Premiere | We've Got the Photos

Here's How You can make Your Dream to Study in the UK Come True! Meet & Network with Experts on Monday, October 21st

Lupita Nyongó is a Bella Stylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of "Little Monsters"

N150m Up for grabs as Access Bank & Star Lager Beer unveils New Talent Hunt Show 'Access The Stars'

Register to Attend the 7th Annual Dabira Women Conference Themed "Bruised But Not Broken" | October 12th

Here are 2 Reasons Why You should Attend the WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

L-R: Njideka Esomeju, Regional sales director, Lagos 1; Access bank Plc; Aituaje Iruobe (aka Waje ) Music Artist; Ayona Trimnell, Coordinator, W Initiative, Access Bank Plc; and Ada Udechukwu, Head, Women Banking, Access Bank plc at a meet-and-greet event to launch the Women’s Health Month this October 2019 in Lagos recently..

The W Initiative, a flagship women empowerment programme from Access Bank Plc, has announced plans for its 2019 W Health Month aimed at improving community awareness on health issues that affect women and their families by bridging knowledge gap, providing access to health checks and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits.

Slated to run all through the month of October, the W Health Month will focus on key areas such as infertility, endometriosis, vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), cancer, maternal and neo-natal mortality.

Speaking on the campaign, Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said: “Globally, the month of October is dedicated to raising awareness for Breast Cancer, a major health issue affecting mainly women however, as an Institution with focus on women, we are expanding the scope to shine the spotlight on 5 salient health issues affecting women and their families. The 2017 African Research and Population Centers, estimated 40,000 maternal deaths in Nigeria, making the country the second largest contributor to maternal mortality worldwide. There is need for us to change the story one woman at a time and we at Access Bank have been moving the needle in our own way through our flagship product, the Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS).

Activities planned during the period include free health screening, health talk by specialists, fitness classes, fund raising to support these causes etc. The Health Month will wrap up with an advocacy walk tagged “Walk for Women’s Health on October 26th, 2019” he added.

Established in 2014, the W Initiative is home to everything Access Bank has to offer women. This includes both financial and lifestyle needs. Under the Initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of privileges including access to credit facilities to meet business and healthcare needs, the ‘W’ community which provides insights on family matters, health, career, lifestyle and finance. This is in addition to special offerings for the home such as discounts and freebies on health, beauty and fitness.

Health screenings will hold every Tuesday at October designed partner locations across the country.

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content 

  1. Becky

    October 10, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    There is no location indicated. No formal address for screening. Thanks

