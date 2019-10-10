Events
BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Raising Girls Summit
Raising Girls Summit would like you to be a part of their summit in commemoration of the International day of the Girl Child.
Let’s Mix and Game
Join Lets mix and game & Fomo Lagos this weekend for Round 10: The Games Night Party!
This is NOT your regular games night, so bring your friends and get ready to mingle & game in party mode!
Open Day for Gardeners
Date: Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Venue: The Royal Oak Event Centre, Lekki Expressway, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.
Basics of Photography and Make-up Artistry
The primary essence of this training is to equip photographers and make-up artists with both skills in order to enhance their values and speed up their efficiency on delivery. It is going to be a DIY method of training and learning.
Ofada Rice Day
This event is a gathering of food and culture enthusiast to celebrate the originality and diversity of Ofada in grand style . Thereby leading to a phenomenal projection “Ofada rice” to a global audience.
Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition
Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition presented by Niki Cryan Gallery. The exhibition will feature two of acclaimed Nigerian artist Lakin Ogunbanwo’s photographic series; “e wá wo mi and Are We Good Enough”.
Date: Monday, October 14 – Sunday, November 3, 2019.
RSVP: [email protected]