BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Raising Girls Summit

Raising Girls Summit would like you to be a part of their summit in commemoration of the International day of the Girl Child.

Date: Friday, October 11, 2019.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

Let’s Mix and Game

Join Lets mix and game & Fomo Lagos this weekend for Round 10: The Games Night Party!

This is NOT your regular games night, so bring your friends and get ready to mingle & game in party mode!

Date: Friday, October 11, 2019.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi, V.I.
Tickets: N1,000
Eternia “Early Bird Special”

Dont miss out on Early Bird discount this October. Get your hands on amazing offers; a 10% discount on any purchase!

It can also be delivered to your doorstep or you can pickup from their store.

Date: Friday, October 11 – Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Venue: 4 Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
The Garden and Flower Show/ Open Day for Gardeners
The Garden and Flow Show and the Open Day for Gardeners “The Winihin Jemide Series” is the most anticipated gardening events happening this weekend. It promises to feature exhibitors displaying their colorful creations also aims to create awareness and sensitize Nigerians to love greenery for environmental benefits.
The Garden and Flower Show
Date: Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Time: 9 AM
Venue: The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, V.I, Lagos.

Open Day for Gardeners

Date: Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Venue: The Royal Oak Event Centre, Lekki Expressway, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

Basics of Photography and Make-up Artistry

The primary essence of this training is to equip photographers and make-up artists with both skills in order to enhance their values  and speed up their efficiency on delivery. It is going to be a DIY method of training and learning.

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Time: 10 AM.

The Nedoux Sewing Club
Nedoux Sewing Club is holding its annual “Sewing Marathon for Charity”. The goal is to sew at least 100 garments which will be donated shortly after to street kids in Lagos, because every child is deserving and worthy of nice things.
If you’d like to volunteer to sew or package or distribute clothing for a few hours, kindly sign up!
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Time: 8 AM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos
Girls Connect Lounge
Girls Connect lounge is strictly for girls to connect with each other and network.
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Time: 10 AM – 1 AM
Venue: The Kulture Yard, 2b Abba Johnson Crescent, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ofada Rice Day

This event is a gathering of food and culture enthusiast to celebrate the originality and diversity of Ofada in grand style . Thereby leading to a phenomenal projection “Ofada rice” to a global audience.

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Time: 11 AM – 9 PM
VenueMuri Okunola ParkOzumba Mbadiwe Road, Lagos, LA

Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition

Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition presented by Niki Cryan Gallery. The exhibition will feature two of acclaimed Nigerian artist Lakin Ogunbanwo’s photographic series; “e wá wo mi and Are We Good Enough”.

Date: Monday, October 14 – Sunday, November 3, 2019.

RSVP: [email protected]

