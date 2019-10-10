BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Raising Girls Summit

Raising Girls Summit would like you to be a part of their summit in commemoration of the International day of the Girl Child. Date: Friday, October 11, 2019. Time: 9 AM. Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

Let’s Mix and Game Join Lets mix and game & Fomo Lagos this weekend for Round 10: The Games Night Party! This is NOT your regular games night, so bring your friends and get ready to mingle & game in party mode! Date: Friday, October 11, 2019. Time: 6 PM. Venue: CCX Lagos, : CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi , V.I. Tickets: N1,000

Eternia “Early Bird Special”

Don’t miss out on Early Bird discount this October. Get your hands on amazing offers; a 10% discount on any purchase! It can also be delivered to your doorstep or you can pickup from their store. Date: Friday, October 11 – Saturday, October 19, 2019. Venue: 4 Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

The Garden and Flower Show/ Open Day for Gardeners

The Garden and Flow Show and the Open Day for Gardeners “The Winihin Jemide Series” is the most anticipated gardening events happening this weekend. It promises to feature exhibitors displaying their colorful creations also aims to create awareness and sensitize Nigerians to love greenery for environmental benefits.

The Garden and Flower Show

Date: Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Time: 9 AM

Open Day for Gardeners Date: Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Venue: The Royal Oak Event Centre, Lekki Expressway, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

Basics of Photography and Make-up Artistry

The primary essence of this training is to equip photographers and make-up artists with both skills in order to enhance their values and speed up their efficiency on delivery. It is going to be a DIY method of training and learning.

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Time: 10 AM.

The Nedoux Sewing Club

Nedoux Sewing Club is holding its annual “Sewing Marathon for Charity”. The goal is to sew at least 100 garments which will be donated shortly after to street kids in Lagos, because every child is deserving and worthy of nice things.

If you’d like to volunteer to sew or package or distribute clothing for a few hours, kindly sign up!

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019. Time: 8 AM. Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

Girls Connect Lounge

Girls Connect lounge is strictly for girls to connect with each other and network.

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Time: 10 AM – 1 AM Venue: , 2b Abba Johnson Crescent, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. The Kulture Yard , 2b Abba Johnson Crescent, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ofada Rice Day This event is a gathering of food and culture enthusiast to celebrate the originality and diversity of Ofada in grand style . Thereby leading to a phenomenal projection “Ofada rice” to a global audience. Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019. Time: 11 AM – 9 PM Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Lagos, LA

Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition

Lakin Ogunbanwo Solo Exhibition presented by Niki Cryan Gallery. The exhibition will feature two of acclaimed Nigerian artist Lakin Ogunbanwo’s photographic series; “e wá wo mi and Are We Good Enough”.

Date: Monday, October 14 – Sunday, November 3, 2019.

RSVP: [email protected]